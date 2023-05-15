CompTIA participates in APEC meeting in Detroit with focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth

CompTIA participates in APEC meeting in Detroit with focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth

DETROIT, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, are participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting taking place this week in Detroit.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA) (PRNewswire)

"The goal is to promote the well-being of all people and achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

CompTIA's delegation is led by Amy Kardel, senior vice president, strategic workforce relationships. She is the co-chair of APEC's Human Resource Development Working Group.

"The goal of human resources development in APEC is to promote the well-being of all people and achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth in all 21 member countries," Kardel said. "Key to attaining this goal is to develop education and training opportunities that are equitable and inclusive across APEC."[1]

The working group has active projects are underway in the areas of labor mobility, qualifications recognition, digital literacy, global competencies and youth employment, Kardel said.

Also representing CompTIA and the global tech workforce at the APEC meeting are Gordon Pelosse, senior vice president, employer engagement, who serves as the alternate co-chair of the working group's Capacity Building Network, which focuses on skills development, human resource management and vocational training; and Caleb Hunter, product manager, who will participate in a webinar on digital literacy.

Also, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, president, CEO and founder of Amesite, and a member of CompTIA's workforce think tank, will speak at the APEC conference on the "Role of Governments and Partnerships in Skills Training and Employment."

CompTIA serves an expansive audience spanning senior-level technology professionals to students to career changers with training, education and professional certifications in more than 200 markets internationally, including APEC member countries.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of individuals the tools and confidence to succeed. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

+1 630.678.8468

[1] APEC member countries include Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, United States, and Viet Nam.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CompTIA