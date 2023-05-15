CBC Mortgage Agency Unveils Dynamic Rebranding as It Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Chenoa Fund helps more than 42,000 families become homeowners

CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Mortgage Agency (CBCMA), a Native American wholly owned and federally chartered housing finance agency, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by unveiling a dynamic new rebrand for the correspondent investor and its Chenoa Fund Program, which has extended down payment assistance (DPA) to more than 42,000 families.

Chenoa Fund (PRNewswire)

"Our refreshed brand reflects the evolving and inclusive nature of CBC Mortgage Agency."

The Chenoa Fund Program was launched in May 2013 to help families achieve home ownership. Today, it operates in 49 states and territories. Roughly three-quarters of the homebuyers who receive DPA from CBC Mortgage Agency are first-time homebuyers, while around half are minorities.

"Our rebrand represents our renewed commitment to extending housing programs, including providing down payment assistance for those who are most in need of it," CBC Mortgage Agency President Miki Adams said. "We are proud to support economic stability for homebuying families and their communities, and we look forward to continuing this for many more decades."

In addition to the rebrand unveiling, CBC Mortgage Agency announced several significant hires and promotions, with women now accounting for 70% of the management team. The recent executive additions are listed below.

Pam Cooper CPA CMB, Chief Financial Officer

Alicia Wood , Loan Servicing Director

Cari Zwick , (promoted to) National Program Director

Kira Gissell , (promoted to) Communications, and PR Director

Dianah Hart , Director of Investor Relations and Fulfillment

Latrese Flowers , Program Management and Compliance Officer

"Our refreshed brand reflects the evolving and inclusive nature of CBC Mortgage Agency, while the design reflects our commitment to breaking down barriers to homeownership," Adams stated. "As we continue to carry out our mission, I'm looking forward to unveiling some exciting changes and improvements later this year."

For more information, including a press kit with the Chenoa Fund's new marketing materials, please visit chenoafund.org.

About CBC Mortgage Agency

Founded in 2013, CBC Mortgage Agency is a nationally chartered housing finance agency. As a leading source of down payment assistance, the company helps low-to-moderate income consumers, often in minority neighborhoods, achieve the dream of homeownership. CBC Mortgage Agency, which was recognized as one of the Top 25 Companies in Mortgage & Servicing by MReport, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cedar Band Corp., a federally chartered tribal corporation founded by the Cedar Band of Paiute Indians. More information can be found at chenoafund.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chenoa Fund