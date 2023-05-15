AMERICAN CONCRETE INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Fred Grubbe brings wealth of non-profit leadership experience to Institute

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Concrete Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce Frederick H. Grubbe, MBA, CAE, currently President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Precast Concrete Association (NPCA), has been named Executive Vice President of ACI.

Incoming ACI Executive Vice President Frederick H. Grubbe. (PRNewswire)

Current ACI Executive Vice President, Ronald G. Burg, will retire from ACI in August after 13 years of service to the Institute. Grubbe will join the 148-member ACI staff at its Farmington Hills, MI headquarters on August 10.

"I am very excited to join the ACI team," said Fred Grubbe. "As one of the premier global authorities on all things concrete, ACI will continue to elevate the design, construction, and most effective use of concrete worldwide. Ron Burg, in concert with the Board of Direction, has provided superb leadership over the years to educate and enrich the knowledge base of individuals and organizations committed to concrete usage," added Grubbe. "While I have some very big shoes to fill, I look forward to the challenge ahead and am anxious to get started."

Grubbe brings more than 25 years of non-profit executive leadership experience to the Institute, with notable prior positions at the Appraisal Institute, American Fraternal Alliance (formerly the National Fraternal Congress of America), and the Think First Foundation. He also served as director of strategic planning and special projects at the Million Dollar Round Table, along with positions at several other non-profit organizations.

In addition to his non-profit experience, Grubbe worked at the U.S. Department of Transportation as a Special Assistant to the Secretary and White House Liaison, prior to serving as Deputy Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 1992, President George H.W. Bush appointed Grubbe as Deputy Director of the U.S. Office of Consumer Affairs in the White House.

During his tenure at NPCA, Grubbe oversaw the continued growth and success of The Precast Show, the precast concrete industry's largest trade show. He also successfully led the organization's staff, operations, programs, and activities through the COVID-19 pandemic, while achieving the organization's strategic objectives, implementing its tactical plans, and earning member satisfaction. As President and CEO, Grubbe served as an ex-officio Board of Directors and Executive Committee member, as well as NPCA Foundation president and ex-officio Board member.

Grubbe is an active member of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), currently serving on the Board of Directors for ASAE Business Solutions (ABSI), a for-profit subsidiary of ASAE. He also served as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Association Forum of Chicagoland.

A Certified Association Executive (CAE), Grubbe received his Master of Business Administration from Loyola University Chicago.

