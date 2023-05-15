AGNC Investment Corp. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of 15 Years as a Publicly Traded Company

BETHESDA, Md., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company"), a leading Agency residential mortgage REIT, announced today that Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will preside over today's Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in celebration of 15 years as a publicly traded company. Members of the Company's Board of Directors, executive management team and colleagues will join Mr. Federico at the ceremony.

"Today marks the 15-year anniversary of AGNC's initial public offering, and we are honored to celebrate the occasion with Nasdaq and commemorate the significant milestones AGNC has attained," said Mr. Federico. "Since inception, our team has maintained our Agency MBS investment focus and has utilized an active management strategy that incorporates AGNC's asset selection expertise, competitive funding advantages, and disciplined risk management. Through this dedicated approach, we have navigated a range of market cycles while producing exceptional long-term total returns for our stockholders. Since our May 2008 IPO through May 10, 2023, AGNC has delivered a total stock return of 286%,1 significantly exceeding the mortgage REIT index2 and other yield-oriented sector indices,3 and has paid over $12 billion of common stock dividends, which together illustrate the benefits of being a long-term investor in AGNC. We are extremely proud of our accomplishments and growth over the years and look forward to continuing to build on our track record of outperformance for our stockholders as we enter AGNC's next chapter."

The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City and begin at approximately 9:20 am ET, with remarks from Mr. Federico just prior to the opening at 9:30 am ET. A live broadcast of the ceremony and a replay will be available at: https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/10841478.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

1 Total stock return includes price appreciation and dividend reinvestment; dividends are assumed to be reinvested at the closing price of the security on the ex-dividend date. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence and Bloomberg.

2 The index referenced is the Bloomberg Mortgage REIT Index (BBREMTG), which generated a 53% total return over the relevant time period.

3 Relevant sector indices referenced are the S&P 500 Financials (S5FINL) and Real Estate (S5RLST) Indices, which generated 104% and 85% total returns, respectively, over the relevant time period.

