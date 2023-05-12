Trina Solar receives Top Brand PV Awards 2023 by EUPD Research

CHANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has once again been recognized as "Top Brand PV 2023" in the category Modules by EUPD Research, the globally leading market research firm, for Trina Solar's exceptionally high level of customer satisfaction with its PV modules in LATAM, especially in Brazil, Chile and Mexico.

EUPD Research is a world-renowned leading certification body within the solar industry with more than 20 years of in-depth expertise in measuring and analyzing the perception of PV market intermediaries and end customers.

Every year EUPD Research surveys thousands of installers in 30+ countries and regions, soliciting their views of PV and storage brands and their performance in terms of module, inverter, racking systems, wholesale and storage. The Top Brand PV analysis is based on decades of research experience and unique evaluation models that stand for utmost quality and objectiveness.

This year's survey shows that Trina Solar has received exceptional level of installer satisfaction and recommended value among the leading global brands. This means Trina Solar is a top performer in the global PV market, a top brand in the minds of installers and end users, and is recognized for its excellent reliability and trustworthiness.

Trina Solar has gained international recognition for its product reliability and brand bankability many times. As of 2022, the company has been ranked as a 'Top Performer' by PVEL for the eighth year in a row and recognized as an RETC 'Overall High Achiever' for the third consecutive year. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey for the past seven years. And as of first quarter of 2023, it was given the highest ranking, AAA, for four consecutive quarters in the PV Tech Module Tech Bankability Ratings report.

Since Trina Solar was founded 25 years ago it has supplied the world with more than 140GW of solar modules and has a presence in more than 150 countries and regions. Trina Solar has shipped more than 65GW 210mm modules as of first quarter 2023, ranking first globally with a market share of over 50%. The company is committed to making more contributions with its outstanding products, technological innovation and stable financial performance.

