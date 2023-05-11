Betr Officially Launches Real Money Gaming in Massachusetts

MIAMI, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Betr Holdings Inc. (Betr), the world's first microbetting focused app and the company disrupting legacy gambling and legacy media, announced it has officially launched its real money gaming product in Massachusetts, its second real money state. Betr's app is available on both the iOS and Android stores with plans to launch its real money gaming product in additional states over the coming months.

Betr, founded by sports betting veteran Joey Levy and Jake Paul, is the world's first microbetting focused app, initially featuring a user experience focused on enabling users to predict the play-by-play outcomes of every sporting event – including each possession of an NBA game, every play and drive of all NFL and College Football games, and every pitch and at-bat of all MLB games. The company recently announced an expansion beyond microbetting with the launch of core markets, allowing for pre-match and in-play betting for team to win, team to win and by how much, and over/under on total points. Betr's core markets will be available for Massachusetts residents upon launch. As part of the Massachusetts launch, Betr is also soft launching its Scripts product, which combines the instant gratification of a microbet with the long odds of a parlay. This product is a first-of-its-kind experience and effectively introduces instant gratification to parlays, which may make Scripts one of the primary ways fans bet on sports over time. Betr's app also features a reimagined user interface layer, depicting the betting markets as more intuitive multiple-choice questions, while odds are displayed in easy-to-understand payout multiples to simplify users' sports betting experience.

"We are thrilled to launch Betr Betting in Massachusetts, home of some of the world's greatest sports franchises and fans," said Founder and CEO Joey Levy. "We will be just the 7th operator to enter the state, only trailing FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, WynnBet, and Barstool to market. Not bad for a company that launched less than a year ago with vastly fewer resources than pretty much all industry incumbents. We would like to thank the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for their partnership and we are excited to introduce Betr to the Commonwealth's top notch sports ecosystem."

Betr will celebrate the commencement of Massachusetts operations with a Boston launch party today and content takeovers at bars, sporting events, and more over the coming weeks.

The Massachusetts launch comes on the heels of Betr's successful opening in Ohio in January 2023, when the world's first microbetting app set U.S. online sports betting records for the fastest launch from company founding to a fully licensed and regulated real money betting product. Betr has demonstrated strong audience to product conversion in Ohio, as the company estimates to have already organically converted over 20% of its media audience in Ohio to its real money gaming product. This week, the company also announced the acquisition of the Chameleon betting platform from FansUnite. Chameleon offers a full suite of gaming solutions, including Player Account Management ("PAM"), sports betting engine, and casino management. Chameleon has received Gaming Labs International ("GLI") certification in multiple U.S. jurisdictions. This acquisition allows Betr to vertically integrate PAM, sports betting engine, online casino technology, and other future potential Betr Gaming verticals into its direct-to consumer platform. This accelerates Betr's broader sports betting market coverage and iGaming capabilities, including the ability to launch a fully integrated sportsbook, while saving on long-term product costs. This will enable Ber to launch V1 of the Betr product experience sometime next year.

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is the fastest growing sports betting media brand in the United States and the first microbetting-focused gaming company that is pioneering a new way for fans to engage with sports. Microbetting allows users to bet on individual plays and events – such as pass or rush on the next play in football or the outcome of the next pitch in baseball – rather than the outcome of a game. With its simple and intuitive user interface, Betr aims to solve a problem with traditional sportsbooks – a complicated and confusing user experience with numbers and odds that are uninterpretable to the mass market casual sports fan who has never bet on sports before – and that looks more like a spreadsheet than a consumer product intended to provide entertainment to customers. Since publicly launching its brand in August 2022, Betr has grown its aggregate following from 0 to over 1.4 million while generating over 1.1 billion impressions and 61.3 million engagements across its social channels.

For more information on Betr, visit betr.app or follow @betr on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. To learn more about responsible play, please visit betr.app/responsibility.

