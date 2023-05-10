Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2024 ended May 7, 2023. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call Details

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 425076.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences or events:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET

Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

William Blair 42rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Product & Technology-Focused Meeting for Financial Analysts at Pure//Accelerate 2023

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET

Register for Pure//Accelerate 2023 in Las Vegas June 14-16, 2023 to make connections, get inspired, and learn more about tools and strategies to implement sustainable change, energy efficiency, and operational excellence within your organization. Pure executives and world-leading experts - including Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal - will share insights, strategies, and their vision for the future.

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storag e

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo and all Pure Storage product and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage