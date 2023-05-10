Cutter® Insect Repellent Unveils Smart New Approach to Battling Mosquitoes with Zone Mosquito Repellent Device

ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The experts at Cutter® Insect Repellent know that nothing ruins backyard fun faster than a swarm of mosquitoes. And that's why, this bug season, the brand is adding cutting-edge diffuser technology to its arsenal of repellent solutions with the new Cutter® Eclipse™ Zone Mosquito Repellent device, now available at Amazon.com.

The experts at Cutter® Insect Repellent know that nothing ruins backyard fun faster than a swarm of mosquitoes. And that’s why, this bug season, the brand is adding cutting-edge diffuser technology to its arsenal of repellent solutions with the new Cutter® Eclipse™ Zone Mosquito Repellent device, now available at Amazon.com. (PRNewswire)

Cutter® Eclipse™ Zone Mosquito Repellent continually releases insect repellent, creating an invisible shield that protects against mosquitoes. Perfect for patios, decks and outdoor gatherings, the rechargeable device offers a smart, simple solution to ward off mosquitoes at the touch of a button so you get to spend more time enjoying your outdoor space. Once it's activated, the device protects in as fast as 15 minutes.

OTHER KEY FEATURES:

Invisible zone of protection – Creates a 110 sq ft invisible shield that protects against mosquitoes outside on patios, decks, unenclosed porches, walkways, sidelines or any other area biting mosquitoes frequent.

Up to 20 hours of protection per refill (based on a 2-hour average run time)

Rechargeable – No nearby outlet needed; lasts up to 5.5 hours per charge.

No scent, no mess – Odorless and non-staining; repels mosquitoes with no open flame and no spraying.

All-in-one convenience – Includes one 40-hour mosquito repellent refill. Additional repellent refills sold separately.

Sleek and discreet – The device's modern design complements most outdoor décor to seamlessly blend in anywhere you need it.

"Our innovative approach to repelling insects has helped make Cutter® brand a leader in the U.S. insect repellent market for decades," said Javier Andrade-Marin, President of the Spectrum Brands Home & Garden business unit, maker of Cutter® insect repellents. "Our newest option, the Cutter® Eclipse™ Zone Mosquito Repellent device, elevates insect repellents beyond traditional sprays to create an advanced solution designed to stop mosquitoes before they can get close enough to bite. Consumers are comfortable using diffuser devices with their household fragrance products; we're repurposing that technology to offer yet another effective method for getting the upper hand against mosquitoes."

To learn more about the Cutter® Eclipse™ Zone Mosquito Repellent device, visit cutterprotects.com.

About Cutter Insect Repellent

Bumps and bruises happen. Mosquito bites don't have to. Kids will be kids – let Cutter® Insect Repellents help make biting bugs one less thing you have to worry about. For more than 50 years, Cutter® brand has protected families from mosquitoes and ticks through all of their outdoor fun, with a range of repellents available to make it easy to pick the right solutions. Visit cutterprotects.com to learn more. Protect Your People.™

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

Media Contact:

Lacey Ebert, Senior Director, Brand Marketing

Spectrum Brands, Inc. – Home & Garden

lacey.ebert@spectrumbrands.com | 314-683-2529

Cutter® Eclipse™ Zone Mosquito Repellent continually releases insect repellent, creating an invisible shield that protects against mosquitoes. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cutter® Insect Repellent