The Upcoming Launch of VTOMAN FlashSpeed Pro 3000 Home Backup Battery Generator on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vtoman, the leading provider of portable power and renewable energy solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its newest product, the FlashSpeed Pro 3000 Home Backup Battery Generator. Vtoman is launching a crowdfunding campaign in the early May 2023 on Kickstarter. This entry-level expandable home battery backup generator with 2.8kWh high capacity is set to change the game in the power backup industry.

Vtoman has always been committed to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative technology products. The FlashSpeed Pro 3000 is a testament to that commitment. They designed this product to meet the growing demand for reliable and efficient backup power solutions for homes and businesses.

Plenty of Output Ports

Vtoman FlashSpeed Pro 3000 has a variety of output interfaces, including 2200W AC outlets, 100W USB-C ports, 48V DC ports, 12V car lighter ports, etc., which can meet various charging needs and charge up to 14 devices simultaneously. With FlashSpeed Pro 3000, users can easily handle various power demands.

Ultra-fast 1800W AC Charging

Vtoman FlashSpeed Pro 3000 is equipped with a 1800W two-way AC input port, allowing for lightning-fast AC charging. With both 120V and 240V outlets, you can fully recharge FlashSpeed Pro 3000 in just 90 minutes. If you're in the middle of nowhere or you just want to go green, you can also charge FlashSpeed Pro 3000 with 600W solar panels.

2816Wh Huge Capacity with Expandable Add-on Battery

The FlashSpeed Pro 3000 itself has a high capacity of 2816Wh. By simply connecting to extra add-on batteries, you can expand its battery capacity to an amazing 5632Wh - at the same time, you can triple or quadruple the capacity. Whether you are camping in the field or experiencing a power outage at home, it is an excellent backup power choice. Once fully charged, you can use it to power all your electronic devices, from smartphones to laptops to outdoor appliances.

Suitcase Design for Ultra Portability

FlashSpeed Pro 3000 features a super-humanized pull-rod box design which provides users with additional portability. With ergonomic handles and smooth rollers, it's more convenient to use. There is no doubt that this portable FlashSpeed Pro 3000 power station is a perfect choice for short trips, outdoor camping, RV travel, etc.

Multi-functional Emergency Flashlight

Flashlight is another innovative function on FlashSpeed Pro 3000. The flashlight is designed to be detachable from the power station. It can be used as a portable light source for emergency lighting, as a jump starter for jump starting disabled cars, and as a power bank for charging your smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices.

UPS Function

FlashSpeed Pro 3000 can be used a Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) that allows electrical appliances to continue to work when the power grid is cut off. It helps to remove the risk of power outage to critical services and protect against loss of critical data.

SuperSafe LIFEBMS Battery Protection System

LIFEBMS is a protective system by Vtoman that is equipped with a durable LiFePO4 batteries. Unlike traditional NCM batteries, LiFePO4 batteries are safer and more reliable. It is less prone to thermal runaway, which is a dangerous phenomenon that may cause battery overheating and explosion. Its advanced protection system provides multiple levels of safety, including over-current protection, over-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, etc.

FlashSpeed Pro 3000's Kickstarter event is about to go online, and supporters can look forward to getting products at a super early bird price. For more information about the VTOMAN FlashSpeed Pro 3000 and to support its Kickstarter campaign here starting from May 9, or you can also stay up-to-date with VTOMAN on social media through their Vtoman's official website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

