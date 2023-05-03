Toyota Ranks 4th on DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity

Only automotive company in Top 10 for third year in a row

Included on 14 of the Top 25 Specialty Lists, highlighting areas of achievement

PLANO, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiversityInc named Toyota North America* one of its 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity®, ranking 4th among more than 150 companies participating in the survey. Toyota ranks 4th for the second year in the row and continues to be the only automotive manufacturer ranked in the Top 10.

"Everyone—at every level—has an important role to play in creating an inclusive and diverse culture for the common good," said Tellis Bethel, chief diversity officer and group vice president of social innovation, Toyota Motor North America. "Diversity and inclusion unlock innovation, as well as opportunity for an equitable future. Together, we can create limitless possibilities for all."

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. Toyota has been recognized as a Top 50 company for 16 consecutive years.

DiversityInc rankings are empirically driven and based on company-submitted data in six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy.

Toyota also received special recognition in the following areas:

No. 1 Top Company for LGBTQ Employees

No. 1 Top Company for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color

No. 2 Top Company for Asian Executives

No. 2 Top Company for Black Executives

No. 3 Top Company for Female Executives

No. 3 Top Company for Environmental, Social and Governance

No. 4 Top Company for Latino Executives

No. 8 Top Company for Mentoring

No. 11 Top Company for Philanthropy

No. 12 Top Company for Board of Directors

No. 12 Top Company for Executive Diversity Councils

No. 13 Top Company for Sponsorship

No. 15 Top Company for People with Disabilities

No. 24 Top Company for Supplier Diversity

"As we transition to a mobility company, we recognize the transformative power of innovative thinking that only comes with diversity of thought and experience," added Bethel. "That's why it's a core mission to recognize and celebrate diversity at all levels, to drive a culture of inclusion where every team member can thrive and provide equal access to education for the jobs of tomorrow."

For more information on Toyota's Diversity and Inclusion efforts please visit ToyotaEffect.com .

*Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services moved to the Plano headquarters, the first time in the same location, in 2017 as part of the OneToyota initiative. The move made for faster decision making and created a better experience for customers and team members. Information from both companies was collected and submitted to DiversityInc.

About DiversityInc

About DiversityInc: DiversityInc's mission is to educate the workforce and bring clarity to the business benefits of workplace fairness, equity and inclusion. We have evolved as the preeminent source of human capital data, education and advice. DiversityInc is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. We are also certified by Disability: IN and led by a Black woman CEO.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Roark

469.292.2636

amanda.roark@toyota.com

