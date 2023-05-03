Maxi-Cosi® Introduces Two Innovative New Car Seats Live from ABC Kids Expo

- All-in-One convertible Pria Chill with VentMax technology keeps little ones cool

- Rotating infant car seat Peri 180° makes getting baby in and out a breeze

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile USA, a segment of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and the world's largest juvenile products manufacturer, today unveils two new Maxi-Cosi car seats on the show floor at the 19th annual ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas (booth #539). These introductions further expand the brand's infant and convertible car seat offerings with products that help families manage day-to-day travel more easily and comfortably. The Pria Chill has first-of-its-kind VentMax technology; an integrated, automatic fan system to keep your little one cool on even the hottest days. The Peri 180° builds on Maxi-Cosi's deep expertise developing safe and comfortable infant car seats and offers parents an easier and more engaging way to get baby in and out of the car with the FlexiSpin rotational technology.

"We're thrilled to be back at ABC Kids Expo with these innovative introductions aimed at making parents' lives easier and little ones' ride cooler and more comfortable," says Don Bryce, Vice President of Product at Dorel Juvenile Group. "With Pria Chill we are bringing totally unique technology to the market helping parents automatically manage the temperature of their child's car seat, even while they're driving. And the Peri 180° brings all the elements parents have grown to love about our infant car seats and delivered it in a rotational product that makes transitions for parents, caregivers, and baby easier and more enjoyable."

PRIA CHILL: THE COOLEST CAR SEAT IN TOWN

Don't sweat it on hot days - the Pria Chill will help keep your little one comfy and cool with the VentMax integrated, automatic fan system that turns on when built-in temperature sensors reach 72° and adjusts speeds to circulate air through the soft, breathable mesh fabric. The VentMax system is also water resistant, super quiet, and shuts off when the car power port does. This all-in-one convertible car seat will grow with a family, offering three modes of use: rear-facing (4–40 lbs.), forward-facing (22–65 lbs.), and belt-positioning booster (40–100 lbs.).

ADDITIONAL PRIA CHILL FEATURES YOU'LL LOVE

Automatic light-up indicator shows when VentMax fans are engaged

Plush, soft PureCosi™ fabrics made without wool or added fire retardant treatment

QuikFit integrated headrest and harness system made to adjust swiftly

ClipQuik™ Magnetic Chest Clip promotes struggle-free buckling

Easy in-and-out harness holders keep straps from getting in the way

Side Impact Protection (SIP)

One-click LATCH connectors for simple, secure installation

ReclineFit offers three reclining positions

Machine-washable and dryer-safe fabrics and cushions

Two removable, dishwasher-safe cup holders

PERI 180°: MORE FACETIME, LESS STRUGGLE

This new infant car seat features 180-degree FlexiSpin rotational technology, allowing parents to swivel the car seat so they can be face-to-face with their baby during transitions, reducing strain and struggle. Peri 180° accommodates babies 4–30 lbs. and up to 32" in the rear-facing position. The car seat is lightweight, at under 7 lbs., for a more comfortable carry. It also features a convenient stay in base with Maxi-Cosi's TensionFix™, a patent-pending red-to-green tension-sensitive indicator that shows you when the car seat belt is tight. This innovation solves the most common car seat installation problem that 7 out of 10 parents unknowingly have: loose vehicle-belt tension.

ADDITIONAL PERI 180° FEATURES YOU'LL LOVE

No-rethread headrest and harness make it easy to get a proper fit while your baby grows

Shell designed with ClimaFlow™ technology which helps keep baby cooler

New canopy design extends for full-coverage sun protection and privacy

PureCosi™ fabrics made without wool or added fire-retardant treatments – better for baby and for the planet

Extra plush padding on the infant head and lumbar inserts ensures a comfortable and secure ride

Belt guides make installing the car seat without the base (taxi-mode) simple and intuitive

The Pria Chill will be available this summer and Peri 180° will be available this fall at maxicosi.com and at select U.S. retailers. To learn more, receive product news and availability updates, please visit maxicosi.com and sign-up for our email newsletter.

