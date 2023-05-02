Bentley Motors stretches beyond the ordinary: PBK Unveils the New Peak of Luxury in the Mulliner Trike

Posh Baby & Kids Launches New Bentley Kids' Trike That Takes Pedal Power to New Heights

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Posh Baby & Kids is proud to announce the launch of the new Limited Edition Bentley Mulliner Luxury Kids' Trike. Designed with the same level of care and attention that has made the Bentley Motors name synonymous with the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship, these new trikes take an innovative tricycle to new heights of luxury.

Featuring diamond quilted seats, replica Mulliner GT wheels on air-filled rubber tires, and an array of other premium features, this tricycle takes pedal power to new heights of luxury and style.

"With the new Mulliner GT-inspired model of our luxury kids' trike, we've pushed the boundaries of what's possible in children's ride-on toys," said Deepak Raghavan, president of Posh Baby and Kids. "Not only is it incredibly stylish and comfortable, but it's also designed to grow with kids from 6 months to over 5 years of age, making it a cherished possession to be passed down between siblings and families that value the finer things in life."

In addition to its standout design, the Mulliner GT-inspired luxury trike also boasts a range of features that set it apart from other high-end tricycles. The adjustable seat and handlebars ensure a comfortable fit for kids of all sizes, while the lightweight metal frame and air-filled rubber tires provide a smooth, quiet ride that's perfect for exploring the neighborhood or cruising around the park. Parents can easily control the trike using the removable push bar until kids are old enough to ride on their own.

The new Mulliner GT-inspired model of the luxury kids' trike is available now at select retailers and online at bentleytrike.com. With its unparalleled quality and craftsmanship, this trike is sure to become a cherished heirloom that will be passed down through generations of young drivers.

For more information about the new Mulliner GT-inspired model of the luxury kids' trike, please visit Bentleytrike.com.

About Posh Baby & Kids:

Posh Baby & Kids is a leading provider of premium children's products, including luxury trikes, balance bikes, scooters, and other accessories. Our mission is to create high-quality products that inspire a sense of wonder and joy in children and their families.

Contact:

Rajan Khaira

rajan@poshbabyandkids.com

Limited Edition Bentley Mulliner Trike - Lifestyle Photo (PRNewswire)

Limited Edition Bentley Mulliner Trike. (PRNewswire)

The Bentley Trike - An officially Licensed Product of the Bentley Motor Company (PRNewswire)

