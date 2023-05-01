PIZZA HUT BRINGS SIRLOIN STEAK TO RESTAURANTS NATIONALLY FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH TWO NEW MENU ITEMS: CHEESESTEAK PIZZA AND CHEESESTEAK MELTS; LAUNCHES PIZZA HAUTE'S DINNER SERIES WITH CHAIN

The Brand Will Celebrate the Launch by Partnering with Los Angeles Based Pop-Up Phenomenon Chain, to Host the Pizza Haute Dinner Series Kicking Off Later This Month

PLANO, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut is introducing a new, craveable offering to its menu, Cheesesteak. The pizza destination is bringing grilled sirloin steak to a nationally available menu for the very first time, offering the recipe as both a pizza and a crispy handheld Melt. The two new menu items will be available at participating restaurants nationwide on May 2 for a limited time. Starting today, Pizza Hut's Hut Rewards members have exclusive access to be the first to try the Cheesesteak Melt when ordering on the Pizza Hut app.

The Cheesesteak-inspired recipe features NEW sirloin steak strips in two new mouth-watering menu offerings including:

Cheesesteak Pizza (starting at $13.99 )*: A pizza with craveable Cheesesteak ingredients like sirloin steak strips, alfredo sauce, green bell peppers, onion, and topped with parmesan oregano; available as a medium or large sized pizza with your choice of crust.

Cheesesteak Melt (starting at $6.99 )*: A new crispy handheld Melt recipe filled with melted cheese and new sirloin steak strips, loaded with savory toppings, baked to perfection with a crispy crust, then finished with butter and parmesan oregano seasoning; served with ranch sauce for dipping.

"With a history of bringing craveable food to consumers, our culinary team is always thinking of new and creative ways to expand our innovation pipeline," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut U.S. "Using top-quality ingredients, these new Cheesesteak offerings deliver a unique taste profile with great value. Whether in our classic pizza form or the crispy handheld Melts, our new grilled sirloin steak is a must try."

To coincide with the launch, Pizza Hut is continuing its partnership with Chain, the Los Angeles pop-up phenomenon, to host Pizza Haute's Dinner Series: a premium, exclusive dining extravaganza for pizza lovers. Led by celebrated Chef Tim Hollingsworth, Chain has quickly amassed a 15,000 person waitlist to attend one of their drops featuring chef-driven approaches to iconic chain restaurant dishes and limited edition apparel.

"We strive to ignite nostalgia in every bite, and to do so in a way that pleases modern expectations and palates" said Chef Hollingsworth, "For this collaboration, I wanted to capture those specific tastes that are exactly like my childhood memories of The Hut. So much of the fun of ordering pizza as a family was in getting different styles, so we're serving three brand new pizzas for Pizza Haute's Dinner Series."

Guests of the Pizza Haute Dinner Series will receive three of Chain's one-of-a-kind culinary creations: The Tri-Tip Supreme – a spin on a potato pizza that features bacon fat and thyme roasted confit potatoes, Classic Pepperoni, and a Vegetarian Supreme – as well as bottles of Chain's pizza-perfect ranch dressing and seasoning blend. Hollingsworth enlisted 'The Professor of Pizza' Noel Brohner of Slow Rise Pizza to create a pan pizza dough that's reminiscent of the iconic Pizza Hut pan pizzas of Chef Tim's youth.

Reservations for the Pizza Haute event series on May 19, 20, and 24 in West Hollywood can be secured by texting Chain at 323.310.4642.

*prices may vary by location

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 19,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Hut Rewards is open to U.S. residents 16+. See applicable terms at https://hutrewards.pizzahut.com/terms/ .

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer contactless curbside pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™ , a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Pizza Hut is the creator of The BOOK IT! Program, which is the nation's longest running corporate supported literacy program. Building on that legacy, the program's BOOK IT! in the Community Initiative is designed to enable access to books and education resources, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program which impacts more than 14 million students each year.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap.

About Chain

Chain began as a labor of love, with Chef Tim Hollingsworth cooking up one-of-a-kind homages to childhood favorites in abandoned Los Angeles alleys during Covid to throngs of excited foodies, quickly growing into a local phenomenon.

Co-founded by actor-writer B.J. Novak and Hollingsworth, our instantly sold out drops and collaborations with the several of the most iconic and beloved chain restaurants is a testament to just how much love there is for chain culture -- and of course, Chef Tim's insanely delicious creations. Chain reinvents the classics for modern palates and expectations without forgetting what made them so beloved and iconic.

