Customer Feedback Platform unitQ Named Stevie Award Winner for "Cutting-Edge" AI Advancements

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leading AI platform empowering organizations to take a user-centric, real-time data-driven approach to enhance the customer experience, announced today that it was named a Stevie Award winner for "cutting-edge" technology and its "customer-centric focus."

unitQ (PRNewsfoto/unitQ) (PRNewswire)

"All in all, the customer feedback analytics platform by unitQ is certainly changing the way product, CX, and support connect with their end customers," the judges wrote.

The Stevie Awards judges honored unitQ for its "cutting-edge technology, innovative approach, and customer-centric focus" that puts the Silicon Valley company "on a path to winning it all in this space."

Becoming a user-centric organization requires a deep and personal understanding of the people using today's products. Powered by machine learning and AI, unitQ captures user feedback in more than 100 languages from dozens of sources — including Amazon, the Apple App Store, Discord, Google Play Store, Reddit, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. In addition to parsing user feedback in real time for unitQ customers to help them inform their decision-making along every touchpoint of the customer journey — unitQ also integrates with productivity tools such as GitHub Issues, Jira, PagerDuty, Slack and Zendesk to alert users on key customer issues in any language, location or platform.

unitQ serves product, engineering, customer experience, and support teams. Here's how unitQ is changing the game to empower organizations to improve the customer experience:

Plan roadmaps with confidence.

Invest in the right features and improvements.

Identify gaps and growth opportunities to improve product quality.

Understand customer sentiment in real time.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards for our innovative, customer-centric approach to AI technology," said Christian Wiklund, unitQ CEO and Co-Founder. "At unitQ, we believe that understanding the voice of the customer is the key to improving product quality for exceptional customer experiences, and our platform empowers organizations to do just that, in real-time and across multiple platforms and languages."

unitQ was honored with a Bronze Stevie Winner award in the " emerging technology " category in The American Business Awards program for its revolutionary February 2023 platform update. The update empowers organizations with real-time artificial intelligence to discover new features customers want without having to conduct focus groups, send out surveys, or manually pour through their feedback.

"The Feature Request feature is a valuable enhancement. The use of AI to automatically surface feature requests from customer feedback is innovative and useful for companies seeking to improve their products and services," the judges said.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

About unitQ

As the leading real-time customer feedback analytics platform, unitQ empowers companies with AI-powered, actionable insights from user feedback to help them craft high-quality products, services and experiences. unitQ centralizes feedback from all sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Chime and HelloFresh rely on unitQ for actionable insights to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty. Please visit www.unitq.com for more information. Follow unitQ on Linkedin and Twitter .

The company is headquartered in Burlingame, Calif.

