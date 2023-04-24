Unqork For Government Achieves FedRAMP® Authorization

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading Codeless as a Service platform, today announced that it has achieved Authorization to Operate (ATO) on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Marketplace. Unqork enables customers, now including the Federal Government, to democratize technology and free themselves from the pitfalls of legacy code, unlocking innovation and speed to market with enterprise grade performance, scale, and security. The Department of Health and Human Services is the first federal agency to use Unqork for Government from the FedRAMP Marketplace to digitize payroll processing within the agency's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).

Unqork is a new way for governments and enterprises to build and run applications ten times faster and 65% cheaper by replacing language – legacy code – with data. Through a universal data definition, Unqork's codeless engine powers beautiful front ends, scalable APIs, secure and performant back-ends, and everything in-between for the most stringent requirements of the Federal government. Unqork's customers include the largest regulated industries including banks, asset managers, insurance companies, state and local agencies, and healthcare providers.

"We're thrilled to have achieved FedRAMP authorization so quickly in the five short years since Unqork was founded – a major testament to the security standards of the Unqork platform," said Gary Hoberman, Founder and CEO, Unqork. "Now that Unqork's codeless platform has received authorization on the FedRAMP marketplace, federal agencies have access to digital solutions that fuel their modernization efforts. We are excited to bring our codeless technology to the Federal agencies and team with them to unlock innovation and migrate legacy systems to the cloud."

About Unqork

Unqork is the leading Codeless as a Service platform that helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the codeless architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

