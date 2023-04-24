Union Pacific Recognizes Companies for Safe Chemical Transportation

Ninety-five companies honored with 2022 Pinnacle Award

OMAHA, Neb., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad today announced that 95 companies won the 2022 Pinnacle Award for their dedication and commitment to safely transporting chemicals by rail. The annual award honors customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases of regulated hazardous materials shipments.

"Union Pacific is proud to honor these companies that share our commitment to the safe transportation of chemicals, which are used for things like cleaning drinking water and making household products," said Jacque Bendon, vice president – Industrial, Marketing and Sales. "This annual award is our way of recognizing our customers who share our commitment to protecting the environment and the communities along our rail network."

Union Pacific shares the same goal as these companies to deliver every tank car safely. Our Hazardous Materials Safety team supports customers with joint rail safety training programs and rail car inspections. We also have Hazmat teams located regionally across our railroad network with a four-prong mission: Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Recovery. More information about these efforts is available at UP.com.

The 2022 Pinnacle Award winners are:

Aeropres Corporation

Altivia Petrochemicals LLC

American Synthetic Rubber Company

Arcanum Infrastructure LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arkema Inc

Bayer CropScience

Berryman Chemical Inc

BP

Buckeye Pipe Line Services Company

Cargill

CF Industries Sales LLC

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

CHS Inc

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Conestoga Energy Partners LLC

Cornerstone Chemical Company

Cross Oil Refining and Marketing

CVR Energy

Delek US Holdings

Dyno Nobel Inc

Eco Services Operations Corp

EnLink Midstream

ERCO Worldwide USA Inc

ExxonMobil

Factor Gas Liquids

Flint Hills Resources LLC

Foremark Performance Chemicals

FutureFuel Chemical Company

Genesis Alkali

Honeywell International Inc

HTP Energy

Indorama Ventures

INEOS Acetyls

INEOS KOH INC

INEOS Oligomers USA LLC

INEOS Styrolution America LLC

Ingevity Corporation

InterChem

Itafos Conda LLC

Kemira

Keyera Corp

Koch Fertilizer LLC

Koch Methanol LLC

Koppers Inc

LACC

Lotte Chemical Louisiana LLC

Louis Dreyfus Company Grand Junction LLC

Martin Operating Partnership L P

Methanex Corporation

Mexichem Fluor SA de CV

MGP Ingredients

Midwest Renewable Energy

MMP SCO LLC

Monument Chemical

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation America

NorFalco a Glencore Company

Nouryon Chemicals LLC

NOVA Chemicals

Nutrien Ltd

OQ CHEMICALS CORPORATION

Pencco

Phoenix Park Energy Marketing LLC

Plains Marketing LP

Port of Tucson

Rain CII Carbon LLC

Reagent Chemical

Saconix LLC

Sasol Chemicals (USA) LLC

Shell Chemical LP

Shintech Lousiana LLC

SI Group

SNF HOLDING COMPANY

Solvay Chemicals

Southern Ionics Incorporated

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy

Stepan Company

Sulphuric Acid Trading Company

Suncor Energy USA Inc

Targa Resources

Targray

Tauber Oil Company

Tessenderlo Kerley Inc

Thatcher Group

The Chemours Company

The Plaza Group

TotalEnergies Petrochemicals and Refining Usa Inc

TPC Group

U S Amines LTD

United Energy Trading LLC

Veolia North America Regeneration Services LLC

Western Plains Energy LLC

Wildcat Midstream Limited Partnership

Williams Companies Inc

XCL Marketing LLC

