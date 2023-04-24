Grant Proposals Now Being Accepted for Danone Institute North America Sustainable Food Systems Initiative

The nonprofit will award up to US$260,000 in grants to support community-based initiatives focused on sustainability, health and nutrition

Grant submissions are due June 14, 2023

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone Institute North America (DINA), a nonprofit foundation managed by Danone North America, a purpose-led food and beverage leader and a Certified B Corporation, today announced a request for proposals for the third offering of its DINA Sustainable Food Systems Initiative, formerly called the "One Planet. One Health" Initiative. The biennial competitive grant is now accepting submissions from eligible applicants in the U.S. and Canada. The 2023-2025 initiative commits a total of US$260,000 in funding, its largest contribution yet, for up to five transdisciplinary teams who demonstrate a commitment to actionable and achievable projects that sit at the intersection of community, health of people and health of planet.

Selected grantees will be challenged to design, implement and evaluate actionable community-based projects for sustainable food systems that improve human health and nutrition over a two-year period. Each of the five finalists will receive US$50,000 to support and expand their project. An additional US$10,000 will be granted to the team with the strongest communications plan, awarded in the fall of 2023.

"We encourage educators, researchers and activists interested in sparking innovation to apply and share their vision for actionable, transdisciplinary, community-based efforts that integrate sustainable food systems with human health and nutrition," said Leslie Lytle, PhD, President, Board of Directors, Danone Institute North America and Adjunct Professor at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (U.S.). "The DINA Sustainable Food Systems Initiative provides essential funding for upstart projects, especially in under-resourced areas, enabling local leaders from diverse backgrounds to turn their singular project into a lasting program."

Prospective teams must include four members representing relevant diverse disciplines related to food systems, including but not limited to nutrition, health, economics, agriculture, community food access and social, behavioral or environmental sciences. At least one team member must be a current academic faculty member.

"The support we received from the DINA Sustainable Food Systems Initiative enabled our dedicated team to conduct real-world testing on the impact of household food waste and pilot a four-week food waste reduction program in our local community," said Jess Haines, PhD, MHSc, RD, Associate Professor in the Department of Family Relations and Applied Nutrition at the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario (Canada). "The additional funding allowed us to supplement our original programming with vital educational tools to help families heighten their understanding around food waste, prevent spoilage and ultimately provide a more sustainable approach to healthy eating."

Danone Institute North America is accepting proposals for the 2023-2025 DINA Sustainable Food Systems Initiative through June 14, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. To learn more about the grant program and to submit an application, visit www.danoneinstituteNA.org.

About Danone Institute North America

The Danone Institute North America is a separately incorporated, 501c3 nonprofit foundation dedicated to non-commercial activities. Launched in 1997, the Danone Institute North America fosters transdisciplinary, community-based work to promote sustainable foods systems in the U.S. and Canada. The Danone Institute North America is one of several Danone Institutes created worldwide by Danone, the ultimate parent company of Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation.

The Board of Directors is made up of both independent experts in nutrition science and sustainability, as well as business leaders of Danone North America. The independent experts establish program direction, determine recipients of funding and are closely involved in all Danone Institute North America programs. Danone North America offers communication support, program development and management expertise.

For information about Danone Institute North America, visit www.danoneinstituteNA.org.

About Danone North America

Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible.

For more information about Danone North America, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com.

For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca.

Danone North America is a Danone subsidiary.

