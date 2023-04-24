Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 1Q23 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $0.44; and 1Q23 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $2.19

PASADENA, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Key highlights
Operating results
1Q23
1Q22
Total revenues:
In millions
$ 700.8
$ 615.1
Growth
13.9 %
Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted
In millions
$ 75.3
$ (151.7)
Per share
$ 0.44
$ (0.96)
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted
In millions
$ 373.7
$ 324.6
Per share (refer to footnote 1 on page 9)
$ 2.19
$ 2.05
An operationally excellent, industry-leading REIT with a high-quality and diverse client base of over 850 tenants supporting high-quality revenues, stable cash flows, and strong margins
Percentage of total annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or
49 %
Sustained strength in tenant collections:
Tenant receivables as of March 31, 2023
$ 8.2
million
April 2023 tenant rent and receivables collected as of April 24, 2023
99.7 %
1Q23 tenant rent and receivables collected as of April 24, 2023
99.9 %
On March 10, 2023, we held $108.3 million in letters of credit originally issued by Silicon Valley Bank,
Occupancy of operating properties in North America
93.6 %
Operating margin
70 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
69 %
Weighted-average remaining lease term:
All tenants
7.2
years
Top 20 tenants
9.5
years
Continued strong leasing volume and rental rate increases
- For 1Q23, rental rate increase of 48.3% represents the highest quarterly rental rate growth in Company history.
- Strong leasing activity continued in 1Q23 with leasing volume aggregating 1.2 million RSF, exceeding the 1.1 million RSF average in quarterly leasing for the five-year period prior to 2021, with 85% generated from our client base of over 850 tenants.
1Q23
Total leasing activity – RSF
1,223,427
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
RSF (included in total leasing activity above)
1,120,038
Rental rate increase
48.3 %
Rental rate increase (cash basis)
24.2 %
Continued strong net operating income and internal growth
- Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.8 billion for 1Q23 annualized, up $245.0 million, or 16.2%, compared to 1Q22 annualized.
- Same property net operating income growth:
- 95% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.
Key updates to our 2023 sources and uses of capital guidance
- $325 million reduction in total uses of capital to $2.95 billion.
- $325 million reduction in sources of capital to $2.95 billion.
- $965.4 million, or 59%, completed or subject to executed letters of intent or purchase and sale agreements, including $865.4 million from dispositions and sales of partial interests and approximately $100 million from forward equity sales agreements that were outstanding as of December 31, 2022.
- $659.6 million of targeted dispositions and sales of partial interests.
- $275 million of excess bond offering proceeds to reduce debt capital for 2024.
Continued strong and flexible balance sheet with 13.4 years of remaining term of debt
- Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs.
- $5.3 billion of liquidity.
- No debt maturities prior to 2025.
- 13.4 years weighted-average remaining term of debt.
- 96.1% of our debt has a fixed rate.
- Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.3x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.0x for 1Q23 annualized.
- Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 28%.
- In February 2023, we issued unsecured senior notes payable aggregating $1.0 billion at 4.95% for average term of 21.2 years.
- $1.4 billion of expected capital contributions from existing real estate joint venture partners from 2Q23 through 2026 to fund construction.
Continued strong and increasing dividends with a focus on retaining significant net cash flows from operating activities after dividends for reinvestment
- Common stock dividend declared for 1Q23 of $1.21 per common share, aggregating $4.78 per common share for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, up 24 cents, or 5%, over the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.
- Dividend yield of 3.9% as of March 31, 2023.
- Dividend payout ratio of 55% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
- Average annual dividend per-share growth of 5.4% from 2019 to 1Q23 annualized.
Strong balance sheet management
Key metrics as of March 31, 2023
- $33.0 billion in total market capitalization.
- $21.5 billion in total equity capitalization, which ranks in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs.
1Q23
Goal
Quarter
Trailing
4Q23
Net debt and preferred stock to
5.3x
5.6x
Less than or equal to 5.1x
Fixed-charge coverage ratio
5.0x
5.0x
4.5x to 5.0x
Key capital events
- In February 2023, we opportunistically issued $1.0 billion of unsecured senior notes payable with a weighted-average interest rate of 4.95% and a weighted-average maturity of 21.2 years. The unsecured senior notes include:
- As of 1Q23, we have outstanding forward equity agreements from 2022 aggregating 699 thousand shares of common stock with expected net proceeds of $102.5 million.
- As of March 31, 2023, the remaining aggregate amount available under our ATM program for future sales of common stock was $141.9 million.
Investments
- As of March 31, 2023:
- For 1Q23, investment loss of $45.1 million presented in our consolidated statements of operations consisted of $20.7 million of realized gains and $65.9 million of unrealized losses/changes in fair value.
External growth and investments in real estate
Alexandria's value-creation pipeline drives visibility for future growth aggregating over $610 million of incremental net operating income
- Highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and four near-term projects expected to generate greater than $610 million of incremental net operating income, primarily commencing from 2Q23 through 1Q26.
- During 1Q23, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 453,511 RSF across multiple submarkets, resulting in $23 million of incremental annual net operating income.
- Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $41 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.
Subsequent events
Sale of partial interest in consolidated real estate joint venture
As of March 31, 2023, our investment in 15 Necco Street, a development project aggregating 345,995 RSF located in our Seaport Innovation District submarket, was held in a consolidated real estate joint venture in which 90% was owned by us and 10% was owned by our existing joint venture partner.
In April 2023, an investor acquired a 20% interest in this joint venture, which consists of an 18% interest sold by us and a 2% interest sold by our existing partner. The sales price of the 18% interest sold by us was $66.1 million. Upon completion of the sale, our ownership interest in the consolidated joint venture is 72% and our existing and new partners' noncontrolling interests are 8% and 20%, respectively. We retained control over this real estate joint venture and therefore continue to consolidate it. We expect our new joint venture partner to contribute capital aggregating $119.0 million to fund construction spending over time and to accrete its ownership interest in the joint venture from 20% to 37%. Our ownership percentage is expected to decline from 90% prior to this transaction to 57%.
Asset held for sale
In January 2020, we acquired a three-building office campus aggregating 509,702 RSF in our Route 128 submarket. At the time of our acquisition, the campus was fully occupied with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 6.1 years. We had intended to convert the campus into office/laboratory space through redevelopment upon the expirations of the acquired in-place leases.
Since our acquisition, the macroeconomic environment and demand for office space have deteriorated considerably. In April 2023, upon meeting the criteria for classification as held for sale, we recognized a real estate impairment charge of approximately $139 million to reduce our investment in this campus to its current fair value less costs to sell from the book value of $259 million. These buildings represent our only pure operating office campus in the Greater Boston market, and we expect to complete the sale in mid-2023.
Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society
- In March 2023, Alexandria was named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America. The Company was one of only six S&P 500 REITs recognized based on three main public touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.
- During 1Q23, Alexandria earned several awards in recognition of excellence in operations, asset management, development, and leasing across our regions:
- In January 2023, Alexandria became a founding sponsor of the International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories (I2SL) new Labs2Zero program. As a founding sponsor, we are helping drive the development of I2SL's new roadmap, which aims to improve the energy and emissions performance of existing and future laboratory buildings.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to over 850 tenants, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.0 billion and an asset base in North America of 75.6 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2023, which includes 41.9 million RSF of operating properties and 5.5 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 18.5 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.
Guidance
March 31, 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Guidance for 2023 has been updated to reflect our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2023. There can be no assurance that
• $325 million reduction in total uses of capital to $2.95 billion.
• $325 million reduction in sources of capital to $2.95 billion.
• $950 million in net incremental debt for 2023 ($1.0 billion of unsecured senior notes payable issued in February 2023).
• $375 million in net cash provided by operating activities after dividends.
• $1.625 billion in dispositions, sales of partial interests, and future settlement of forward equity sales agreements that were outstanding as of December 31, 2022.
• $965.4 million, or 59%, completed or subject to executed letters of intent or purchase and sale agreements, including $865.4 million from dispositions and sales of
partial interests and approximately $100 million from forward equity sales agreements that were outstanding as of December 31, 2022.
• $659.6 million of targeted dispositions and sales of partial interests.
• $275 million of excess bond offering proceeds to reduce debt capital for 2024.
2023 Guidance
Summary of key changes in guidance
As of 4/24/23
As of 1/31/23
EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted
Refer to page 5
Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2023
94.6% to 95.6%(1)
94.8% to 95.8%
Rental rate increases
28.0% to 33.0%
27.0% to 32.0%
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
12.0% to 17.0%
11.0% to 16.0%
Midpoint
As of 4/24/23
Key Sources and Uses of Capital
As of 1/30/23
Key Changes
As of 4/24/23
Range
Midpoint
Sources of capital:
Incremental debt
$ 700
$ (50)
$ 650
$ 575
$ 725
$ 650
Excess 2022 bond capital held as cash at December 31, 2022
300
—
300
300
300
300
(2)
Net cash provided by operating activities after dividends
375
—
375
350
400
375
Dispositions and sales of partial interests (refer to page 7)
1,900
(275)
1,525
1,425
1,625
1,525
(3)
Future settlement of forward equity sales agreements outstanding as of December 31, 2022
100
100
100
100
(4)
Total sources of capital before excess cash expected to be held at December 31, 2023
$ 3,275
$ (325)
$ 2,950
2,750
3,150
2,950
Cash expected to be held at December 31, 2023(5)
$ —
$ 275
$ 275
125
425
275
Total sources of capital
$ 2,875
$ 3,575
$ 3,225
Uses of capital:
Construction (refer to page 47)
$ 2,975
$ (250)
$ 2,725
$ 2,575
$ 2,875
$ 2,725
Acquisitions (refer to page 6)
300
(75)
225
175
275
225
(6)
Total uses of capital
$ 3,275
$ (325)
$ 2,950
$ 2,750
$ 3,150
$ 2,950
Incremental debt (included above):
Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable
$ 1,000
$ 1,000
$ 1,000
(7)
Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper, and other
(425)
(275)
(350)
Net incremental debt
$ 575
$ 725
$ 650
(1)
Refer to footnote 4 on the next page for additional details.
(2)
Represents $300.0 million of excess 2022 bond capital proceeds held as cash at December 31, 2022 that was used to reduce our 2023 debt capital needs.
(3)
As of April 24, 2023, we have completed dispositions and pending transactions subject to signed letters of intent or purchase and sale agreements aggregating $865.4 million.
(4)
Represents outstanding forward equity sales agreements entered into during the three months ended December 31, 2022 to sell 699 thousand shares of common stock under our ATM program.
(5)
Represents estimated excess 2023 bond capital proceeds expected to be held as cash at December 31, 2023, which reduces our 2024 debt capital needs.
(6)
As of March 31, 2023, we have completed acquisitions aggregating $171.9 million.
(7)
Represents $1.0 billion of unsecured senior notes payable issued in February 2023.
Projected 2023 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted
As of 4/24/23
As of 1/30/23
Key Changes
Earnings per share(1)
$2.21 to $2.31
$3.41 to $3.61
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
5.55
5.50
5-cent increase
Impairment of real estate – rental properties
0.81
—
(2)
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(0.04)
(0.05)
Funds from operations per share(3)
$8.53 to $8.63
$8.86 to $9.06
Unrealized losses on non-real estate investments
0.39
—
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(0.01)
—
Funds from operations per share, as adjusted(3)
$8.91 to $9.01
$8.86 to $9.06
No change to midpoint;
Midpoint
$8.96
$8.96
As of 4/24/23
As of 1/30/23
Key Assumptions
Low
High
Low
High
Key Changes
Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2023
94.6 %
95.6 %
94.8 %
95.8 %
20 bps decline(4)
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
Rental rate increases
28.0 %
33.0 %
27.0 %
32.0 %
1.0% increase
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
12.0 %
17.0 %
11.0 %
16.0 %
Same property performance:
Net operating income increases
2.0 %
4.0 %
2.0 %
4.0 %
No Change
Net operating income increases (cash basis)
4.0 %
6.0 %
4.0 %
6.0 %
Straight-line rent revenue
$ 130
$ 145
$ 130
$ 145
General and administrative expenses
$ 183
$ 193
$ 183
$ 193
Capitalization of interest
$ 342
$ 362
$ 342
$ 362
Interest expense
$ 74
$ 94
$ 74
$ 94
Key Credit Metrics
As of 4/24/23
As of 1/30/23
Key Changes
Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q23 annualized
Less than or equal to 5.1x
Less than or equal to 5.1x
No change
Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q23 annualized
4.5x to 5.0x
4.5x to 5.0x
(1)
Excludes unrealized gains or losses after March 31, 2023 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted.
(2)
Refer to "Subsequent Events" on page 2 of our Earnings Press Release for additional information.
(3)
Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.
(4)
The decline of 20 basis points in our 2023 guidance range for occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2023 relates to a two-building value-creation project aggregating 201,499 RSF in our Greater Houston submarket to convert office space to office/laboratory space through redevelopment. One building aggregates 130,765 RSF and is 36% leased, with initial occupancy expected to commence in 2023. In connection with our strategic review of projected 2023 construction spending, we temporarily paused construction work on the second building, which aggregates 70,734 RSF, until further lease-up of the 130,765 RSF building. As of March 31, 2023, the vacant 70,734 RSF building was classified as an operating property.
Acquisitions
Square Footage
Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)
Property
Submarket/Market
Date of
Number of
Operating
Future
Active
Operating With
Total(2)
Purchase Price
Completed in 1Q23:
Canada
Canada
1/30/23
1
100 %
—
—
247,743
247,743
$
100,837
Other
Various
2
100
715,000
110,717
10,000
835,717
71,103
3
100 %
715,000
110,717
257,743
1,083,460
171,940
Other targeted acquisitions
53,060
2023 acquisitions (midpoint)
$
225,000
2023 guidance range
$175,000 – $275,000
(1)
We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction.
(2)
Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of one or more new Class A properties. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operation with future development or redevelopment opportunities. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties.
Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interests
March 31, 2023
(In thousands)
Property
Submarket/Market
Interest Sold
Sales Price
Completed in April 2023:
15 Necco Street(1)
Seaport Innovation District/Greater Boston
18 % (1)
$ 66,108
Pending transactions subject to signed letters of intent or purchase and sale agreements(2)
Various
N/A
799,333
865,441
Other targeted disposition and sales of partial interests
659,559
2023 dispositions and sales of partial interests (midpoint)
$ 1,525,000
2023 guidance range
$1,425,000 – $1,625,000
(1)
Represents a development project under construction aggregating 345,995 RSF, 97% of which is leased to the Lilly Institute for Genetic Medicine. In April 2023, an investor acquired a 20% interest in this joint venture, which consists of an 18% interest sold by us and a 2% interest sold by our existing partner. Upon completion of the sale, our ownership interest in the consolidated real estate joint venture is 72% and our existing and new partners' noncontrolling interests are 8% and 20%, respectively. We retained control over this real estate joint venture and therefore continue to consolidate it. We expect our new joint venture partner to contribute capital aggregating $119.0 million to fund construction spending over time and to accrete its ownership interest in the joint venture from 20% to 37%. Our ownership percentage is expected to decline from 90% prior to this transaction to 57%.
(2)
Includes an office campus classified as held for sale in April 2023. Refer to "Subsequent events" on page 2 of our Earnings Press Release for additional information.
About the Company
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to over 850 tenants, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.0 billion and an asset base in North America of 75.6 million SF as of March 31, 2023, which includes 41.9 million RSF of operating properties and 5.5 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 18.5 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
3/31/23
12/31/22
9/30/22
6/30/22
3/31/22
Revenues:
Income from rentals
$ 687,949
$ 665,674
$ 656,853
$ 640,959
$ 612,554
Other income
12,846
(1)
4,607
2,999
2,805
2,511
Total revenues
700,795
670,281
659,852
643,764
615,065
Expenses:
Rental operations
206,933
204,352
201,189
196,284
181,328
General and administrative
48,196
42,992
49,958
43,397
40,931
Interest
13,754
17,522
22,984
24,257
29,440
Depreciation and amortization
265,302
264,480
254,929
242,078
240,659
Impairment of real estate
—
26,186
38,783
—
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
3,317
—
Total expenses
534,185
555,532
567,843
509,333
492,358
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
194
172
40
213
220
Investment loss
(45,111)
(1)
(19,653)
(32,305)
(39,481)
(240,319)
Gain on sales of real estate
—
—
323,699
214,219
—
Net income (loss)
121,693
95,268
383,443
309,382
(117,392)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(43,831)
(40,949)
(38,747)
(37,168)
(32,177)
Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders
77,862
54,319
344,696
272,214
(149,569)
Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards
(2,606)
(2,526)
(3,257)
(2,934)
(2,081)
Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders
$ 75,256
$ 51,793
$ 341,439
$ 269,280
$ (151,650)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common stockholders:
Basic
$ 0.44
$ 0.31
$ 2.11
$ 1.67
$ (0.96)
Diluted
$ 0.44
$ 0.31
$ 2.11
$ 1.67
$ (0.96)
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic
170,784
165,393
161,554
161,412
158,198
Diluted
170,784
165,393
161,554
161,412
158,198
Dividends declared per
$ 1.21
$ 1.21
$ 1.18
$ 1.18
$ 1.15
(1)
Our 1Q23 FFO per share – diluted, as adjusted includes realized investment gains of $20.7 million, representing a decline of $4.5 million compared to the average of the preceding four quarters of $25.2 million. Other income for 1Q23 includes a $5.3 million leasing fee related to a joint venture in our Seattle market. Other income for 1Q23 also includes $4.4 million of interest income generated primarily by excess cash held and was offset by a corresponding increase in interest expense.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2023
(In thousands)
3/31/23
12/31/22
9/30/22
6/30/22
3/31/22
Assets
Investments in real estate
$ 30,889,395
$ 29,945,440
$ 28,771,745
$ 27,952,931
$ 27,100,009
Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
38,355
38,435
38,285
37,587
38,456
Cash and cash equivalents
1,263,452
825,193
533,824
420,258
775,060
Restricted cash
34,932
32,782
332,344
97,404
95,106
Tenant receivables
8,197
7,614
7,759
7,069
7,570
Deferred rent
974,865
942,646
918,995
905,699
881,743
Deferred leasing costs
527,848
516,275
506,864
498,434
484,184
Investments
1,573,018
1,615,074
1,624,921
1,657,461
1,661,101
Other assets
1,602,403
1,599,940
1,633,877
1,667,210
1,801,027
Total assets
$ 36,912,465
$ 35,523,399
$ 34,368,614
$ 33,244,053
$ 32,844,256
Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity
Secured notes payable
$ 73,645
$ 59,045
$ 40,594
$ 24,986
$ 208,910
Unsecured senior notes payable
11,089,124
10,100,717
10,098,588
10,096,462
10,094,337
Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper
374,536
—
386,666
149,958
—
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
2,479,047
2,471,259
2,393,764
2,317,940
2,172,692
Dividends payable
209,346
209,131
193,623
192,571
187,701
Total liabilities
14,225,698
12,840,152
13,113,235
12,781,917
12,663,640
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
44,862
9,612
9,612
9,612
9,612
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,709
1,707
1,626
1,615
1,614
Additional paid-in capital
18,902,821
18,991,492
17,639,434
17,149,571
16,934,094
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,536)
(20,812)
(24,725)
(11,851)
(5,727)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity
18,883,994
18,972,387
17,616,335
17,139,335
16,929,981
Noncontrolling interests
3,757,911
3,701,248
3,629,432
3,313,189
3,241,023
Total equity
22,641,905
22,673,635
21,245,767
20,452,524
20,171,004
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity
$ 36,912,465
$ 35,523,399
$ 34,368,614
$ 33,244,053
$ 32,844,256
Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share
March 31, 2023
(In thousands)
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance
Three Months Ended
3/31/23
12/31/22
9/30/22
6/30/22
3/31/22
Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders
$ 75,256
$ 51,793
$ 341,439
$ 269,280
$ (151,650)
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
262,124
261,185
251,453
238,565
237,160
Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real estate JVs
(28,178)
(29,702)
(27,790)
(26,418)
(23,681)
Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs
859
982
795
934
955
Gain on sales of real estate
—
—
(323,699)
(214,219)
—
Impairment of real estate – rental properties
—
20,899
—
—
—
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(1,359)
(953)
1,002
—
—
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted(1)
308,702
304,204
243,200
268,142
62,784
Unrealized losses on non-real estate investments
65,855
24,117
56,515
68,128
263,433
Impairment of non-real estate investments
—
20,512
—
—
—
Impairment of real estate
—
5,287
38,783
—
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
3,317
—
Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation
—
—
7,185
—
—
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(867)
(482)
(1,033)
(778)
(1,604)
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted
$ 373,690
$ 353,638
$ 344,650
$ 338,809
$ 324,613
(1)
Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors.
Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)
March 31, 2023
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in
Three Months Ended
3/31/23
12/31/22
9/30/22
6/30/22
3/31/22
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted
$ 0.44
$ 0.31
$ 2.11
$ 1.67
$ (0.96)
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
1.38
1.41
1.39
1.32
1.36
Gain on sales of real estate
—
—
(2.00)
(1.33)
—
Impairment of real estate – rental properties
—
0.13
—
—
—
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.01
—
—
Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted
1.81
1.84
1.51
1.66
0.40
Unrealized losses on non-real estate investments
0.39
0.15
0.35
0.42
1.67
Impairment of non-real estate investments
—
0.12
—
—
—
Impairment of real estate
—
0.03
0.24
—
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
0.02
—
Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation
—
—
0.04
—
—
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
—
(0.02)
Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted
$ 2.19
$ 2.14
$ 2.13
$ 2.10
$ 2.05
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for calculation of:
Earnings per share – diluted
170,784
165,393
161,554
161,412
158,198
Funds from operations, diluted, per share
170,784
165,393
161,554
161,412
158,209
Funds from operations, diluted, as adjusted, per share
170,784
165,393
161,554
161,412
158,209
