ZoomCare Wins Best of Mile High Award for Urgent Care

This award recognizes ZoomCare as one of the top companies in the Denver metro area.

DENVER, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoomCare's Denver clinics took home the first-ever Best of Mile High award for urgent care at a ceremony on Wednesday, April 12. Winners were selected based on thousands of votes cast by Denver metro area residents, as well as online Google reviews and Better Business Bureau ratings from the past 12 months. Nominations took place in early December, voting in early February, and finalists were announced in early March.

"ZoomCare strives to provide high-quality, innovative healthcare every single day," said Tony Westover, VP of Retail Health Operations. "Every vote from a patient to any nominee indicates a success in providing quality healthcare to Coloradans."

In addition to recognition at the Best of Mile High awards ceremony, ZoomCare's win will be highlighted on the Best of Mile High website and in the Best of Mile High 2023 magazine.

"I am so proud of the consistent dedication shown by each Zoomer at our Denver locations. We are honored that our patients see us as worthy of this recognition," said District Manager Jennifer Alemany. "This inaugural event has allowed us to showcase our unique care model to the region—same day visits with on-time starts and what we call The Perfect Visit."

ZoomCare provides:

Urgent and Primary Care

Family Medicine

Virtual Care

Women's Health

Sports Physicals

COVID-19 Testing

Our providers include:

Nurse practitioners

Board-certified Family Medicine doctors

Naturopathic doctors

For more information about ZoomCare, visit www.zoomcare.com .

About ZoomCare

ZoomCare is an innovator of on-demand urgent, primary and specialty care. We serve patients both in person and virtually at 60+ neighborhood clinics across four states through easy, online scheduling, no-wait visits, and on-site access to prescription medication. For patients who don't have insurance, we offer affordable out-of-pocket rates.

Founded on the principle of disrupting healthcare, ZoomCare was established in 2006. ZoomCare clinics are in six major markets, Seattle, Portland, Eugene, Boise, Boulder, Denver. And our patients love us, we have averaged a 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 26,000 reviewers! For more about ZoomCare, visit our website, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the Best of Mile High

The Best of Mile High isn't like most "Best of" contests, which simply count votes. The best of the best earned their spots on the ballot. Thousands of votes were cast to show support for businesses and attractions in our community.

The businesses and attractions that were up for voting in their respective categories were nominated by Denver metro area residents in December. In addition to votes, the winner of each category will be determined by their Google and Better Business Bureau reviews from the previous 12 months. Combining the vote total with the review score will give us our winners.

Winners will be announced at the Best of Mile High Awards Ceremony, published online and in our Best of Mile High 2023 Magazine. The inaugural 2023 Best of Mile High Awards Ceremony took place at The Grand Ballroom at the Denver Athletic Club in downtown Denver on Wednesday, April 12.

