project44 Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Renee Mauldin as Chief People Officer

Mauldin has a proven track record of fostering an exceptional employee experience at high-growth companies including Google, Uber and Nubank while driving strategic talent initiatives

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that Renee Mauldin has joined the company as Chief People Officer. A tech veteran with an impressive record of driving talent strategies at prominent high-growth companies, Mauldin now leads all people initiatives at project44. As a key member of the executive team, Mauldin aims to build on the existing culture to create a diverse and inclusive workforce with people at the center of the organization.

project44 logo (PRNewsfoto/project44) (PRNewswire)

"Renee was in the driver's seat at critical junctures for some of the most iconic tech companies, directing all things people as those organizations achieved audacious goals," said Jett McCandless, project44 Founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team as we take project44 to the next level, working with our global team to scale and innovate in the months and years ahead."

Mauldin brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role at project44, including a track record of success in industries such as technology and banking, where she built and led global teams at some of the world's most well-known, high-growth brands. Prior to joining project44, Mauldin served as Chief People Officer at Nubank where she played an integral role in scaling the private company from fewer than 100 employees to more than 5,000 team members and a successful IPO.

"In my experience, no one cares more about a company's future than a founder," Mauldin said. "Jett's vision for project44 includes building a world-class culture and HR framework that consistently delivers an outstanding employee experience and unlocks career possibilities, driving innovation and creativity. I'm honored to join his leadership team."

Earlier in her career, Mauldin served as Global Head of People & Places at Uber as well as People Ops Leader for Ads & Commerce at Google. In a previous role as Human Resources Senior Director at Capital One, Mauldin played a key role in transforming a monoline credit card company into a top five bank over the course of 11 years. In these positions, Mauldin gained international experience on how to build innovative, people-first company cultures through smart talent acquisition and development strategies.

"The supply chain touches everyone, and as a supply chain visibility innovator, we have an opportunity to make a positive impact on people's daily lives. project44 is playing a huge role in how we use technology to make our lives easier and I am thrilled to be a part of that mission." Mauldin said.

project44 is hiring. You can learn more about open positions here.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Media Contact:

project44@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE project44