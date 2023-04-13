LILYSILK Reveals Special Gift Sets for Mother's Day 2023, the Ideal Way to Inspire Beloved Moms to Live Spectacularly

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, has launched several amazing gift sets for Mother's Day 2023, exclusively discounted and available from April 11 to May 14, 2023, across its global stores. Silk fans are empowered to find the perfect gift to help loving moms live spectacularly with other great deals on all products.

Finding a balance between motherhood and life responsibilities means being a mother has become more challenging in recent years, but moms always put their worries aside to care for their children. Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to honor this superpower and to help moms feel even more loved and appreciated.

The LILYSILK Dreamer Set, consisting of one silk pillowcase, one silk eye mask and four silk scrunchies in different sizes, is the perfect gift to help beloved moms have sweet dreams. With refined lily patterns and impressive viva magenta color, a sense of fashion and elegance ensures a perfect sleep experience. The LILYSILK Exquisite Style Set gives the gift of healthy hair care, sending a silent message of love to moms and the skin-friendly silk of the Pillowcase Sleep Set offers the ultimate comfort that helps moms wake up feeling more attractive after a sweet night's sleep. The Pajama Beauty Set and Season Basics Set featuring premium silk, are ideal for pampering moms.

LILYSILK Mother's Day 2023 Exclusive: The Dreamer Set (PRNewswire)

David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK, commented, "Another Mother's Day is almost upon us, so we have lovingly prepared these gift sets exclusively for mothers. These special gift sets are not only for your own mother, but can be extended to any mother including a wife, a friend or sometimes, most importantly, yourself."

In honor of Mother Earth, every purchase made in April will result in the planting of a tree, as LILYSILK is a proud partner of One Tree Planted, bolstering LILYSILK's strong commitment to global reforestation.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands. Our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. Not all silk is created equal: we craft our products from the finest natural fibers, are committed to zero waste. It is our goal to make you live spectacularly and make the planet a better place.

