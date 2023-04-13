CIFF Guangzhou 2023 Sets Record High with More than 380,000 Professional Visitors

GUANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 51st China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) ("CIFF Guangzhou") concluded on March 31st, setting a new record for attendance. The eight-day event attracted 380,763 professional visitors from 166 countries and regions, a 27.88% increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The fair showcased approximately 4,000 domestic and international brands across five major themes, covering an exhibition area of 700,000 square meters.

To highlight the pivotal role of original design in the industry's transformation and upgrade, the fair presented a diverse selection of contemporary and original designs for full house, home decor, outdoor spaces, offices, commercial spaces, and more. These designs showcased the latest trends in various fields, providing attendees with a comprehensive overview of the evolving design landscape in the furniture industry.

The three exhibitions of the fair - Home Furniture, Office and Commercial Space, and CIFM/interzum guangzhou - have brought together leading manufacturers and emerging enterprises globally, covering the entire furniture industry supply chain. The fair showcased a comprehensive industrial chain and high-quality supply chain, attracting a wide range of industry professionals, including designers, distributors, real estate developers, procurement teams from cross-border e-commerce companies, and medical and elderly care service providers. The high attendance, professionalism, and business opportunities exceeded many exhibitors' expectations, making it a resounding success for all involved.

The CIFF Guangzhou 2023 was also an event that emphasized intelligent manufacturing, trendsetting, and consumption promotion. It showcased various emerging segments, including intelligent supply, medical and elderly care, and green health. By seizing the development opportunities of consumption upgrades, the fair boosted consumption with high-quality supply and presented a new balance between demand and supply.

As a leading home furnishing fair in China and around the world, CIFF Guangzhou has integrated the functions of both exhibition and conference, with 125 conferences and forums held this year to amplify its influence. This year's fair also marked the debut of the first Global Furniture Development Forum. By bringing together industry leaders, experts, and professionals from around the world, the forum provided a platform for discussions and exchanges on the future of the furniture industry.

CIFF Guangzhou has always been committed to meeting the growing demand for better living and promoting the high-quality development of the furniture industry. The next CIFF Guangzhou is scheduled to be held in March 2024.

