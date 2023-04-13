Churchill Downs Racetrack Announces 2023 Kentucky Derby Partnerships

Historic Event Welcomes New & Returning Partners & Licensees for the 149th Run for the Roses®

Official Partners Include Woodford Reserve, Longines, Ford, White Claw, BMW, TwinSpires.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack is excited to announce a dynamic lineup of partners and licensees for the 149th Kentucky Derby, with new partnerships and renewals including Brown-Forman brands: Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Finlandia, Tequila Herradura; BMW of North America, White Claw, FanDuel, vineyard vines, AT&T, Third Time Entertainment, Ford's Garage, Romero Britto, and Paramount Network's "Yellowstone."

Kentucky Derby Logo (PRNewswire)

The 149th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve will take place on Saturday, May 6.

The 149th Longines Kentucky Oaks will take place on Friday, May 5.

After 149 years, the Kentucky Derby has cemented itself as one of the most sought-after stages for brands to connect with consumers. Outside of being The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®, the Kentucky Derby brings together world-renowned luxury and lifestyle partners to create a thrilling experience for fans around the world.

"The Kentucky Derby is where global trends meet traditions in authentic, inspiring and impactful ways," said Casey Ramage, Churchill Downs Racetrack's Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships. "From spirits to fashion and virtual entertainment to automotive, we're thrilled to embrace the variety our partnerships bring Kentucky Derby fans for an unbeatably enjoyable experience, no matter where they find themselves on Derby Day – at the track or at home."

The 2023 new Kentucky Derby partners, licensees and activations include:

Tequila Herradura will serve Derby-inspired tequila cocktails and provide Instagramable moments for guests to capture their Kentucky Derby experiences.

World-renowned artist, Romero Britto , has designed exclusive artwork for this year's Kentucky Derby that guests can take home to remember their Derby experience and is set to be a featured judge of the Longines Fashion Contest on Kentucky Oaks Day.

AT&T joins as the first preferred Fiber Internet partner of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.

Game development studio, Third Time Entertainment, will bring the Kentucky Derby to the metaverse with a series of events on the Photo Finish™ LIVE platform allowing players to virtually experience their own Run for the Roses®.

Steeped in history, Royal Ascot – the historic five-day horse racing event held in Ascot, England each year – has held its place as the Crown Jewel of the British summer season for centuries. Making its debut at the Kentucky Derby this year, guests will find exciting fashion elements, an interactive photo experience and a once-in-lifetime Royal Ascot experience giveaway this May.

Ford's Garage restaurants, the Official Watch Locations for Kentucky Derby 149, is inviting fans and friends to taste 10 days of excitement with a full program of race coverage, commemorative merchandise, special giveaways, and themed menu items at all locations across the country.

FanDuel is proud to be an official sports wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby with naming rights to the Starting Gate Rooftop Garden.

Todd Snyder , the iconic menswear designer, will curate a selection of Derby-inspired fashions for the modern gentleman available for purchase online.

Paperless Post, the premier destination for online invitations, has created a variety of expressive and imaginative designs inspired by the recognizable Derby-aesthetic, to give all Derby celebrations an authentic touch.

Paramount Network's "Yellowstone," TV's #1 show, invites fans to celebrate the Blu-ray and DVD release of Season 5 Part 1. Fans can visit the "Yellowstone" booth to meet one of everyone's favorite Bunkhouse Boys , Ian Bohen (Ryan), take a commemorative photo, and have a chance to win a "Yellowstone" gift basket.

Building off previous successes, the Kentucky Derby is proud to welcome back a number of valued partners:

Brown-Forman extends their partnership with a five-year agreement including Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Finlandia, and Herradura.

BMW of North America , the luxury auto partner of the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs, returns to Derby weekend with an exclusive look at the most powerful luxury sport activity vehicle ever made in BMW history, the BMW XM. Fans can expect to see unique BMW experiences throughout Churchill Downs.

White Claw continues their partnership with a three-year extension, now serving as an Official Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby and remaining the Official Hard Seltzer. They return in 2023 with plans for experiential activations for fans of the Paddock Plaza and the Infield Grounds at Churchill Downs Racetrack.

La Crema, a vineyard of Jackson Family Wines, will bring back its on-site wine-tasting experience.

TwinSpires.com continues their presence as the official betting partner of the Kentucky Derby. The TwinSpires.com activation centers will have handicapping products, runner information and fan-favorite contender buttons. The marquee activation area will be located in the infield, with a unique racebook atmosphere and hospitality amenities.

vineyard vines has curated its 13 th Kentucky Derby collection comprised of winning looks and bright styles for the entire family.

In addition to Radley London's equestrian-inspired feminine line of handbags, wallets and clutches, the London-born accessories brand will connect Louisville to London with a traditional, English-inspired phone booth in the Paddock Plaza.

Fashion-forward boutique fan gear, Lusso Style, will provide a customizable keepsake by pressing commemorative patches onto denim jackets for guests to create their own Derby memorabilia.

Black-owned brand Homme + Femme will blend streetwear style with traditions for its second Kentucky Derby collection.

Red Bull will return to the in-field with their traditional Kombi Bar serving a variety of Red Bull cocktails.

John Deere continues their presence supplying tractors that help maintain the track and will also feature equipment on the backside throughout Derby Week.

LG&E returns this year to focus support on the ongoing renewable energy initiatives by Churchill Downs Racetrack as the first green energy partner of the Kentucky Derby.

Sunbelt, the new Official Rental Equipment Supplier, will highlight the sustainability impact of its equipment on-site.

To assist with operational needs, PODS is stepping in this year to provide convenient and secure storage containers throughout the facility.

Official Kentucky Derby merchandise and accessories are available online at www.KentuckyDerbyStore.com.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 6, 2023. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.

