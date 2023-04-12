Rising Medical Solutions Announces Acquisition of Preferred Disability Management

Acquisition Further Expands Rising's Case Management Service Offering in the Midwest

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Medical Solutions (Rising) today announced the acquisition of Preferred Disability Management (PDM), a regional case management company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. PDM's services supplement Rising's own portfolio and include telephonic, field-based, and catastrophic case management services as well as medical record analysis, physician peer reviews, triage services, independent medical evaluations, life care planning, medical cost projections for setting reserves, and return to work assessments.

Rising Medical Solutions, Inc.(PRNewsFoto/Rising Medical Solutions, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1995, PDM has a strong reputation for case management services in the Midwest by providing expert management of complex lost time workers' compensation claims for insurers, third party administrators, and self-insured employers. Throughout their history, PDM has averaged a 6:1 return on investment by helping injured employees recover sooner, avoiding prolonged indemnity costs and ineffective medical expenses.

"Preferred Disability Management's strong customer relationships and reputation for providing high quality case management services attracted us to the company," said Jason Beans, CEO of Rising. "With this acquisition, we're able to expand our clinical capabilities to further assist customers in managing medical costs and disability durations while compassionately supporting injured employees on their journey to recovery."

Focusing on service delivery in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and Michigan, PDM's team of highly qualified nurse case managers have expert knowledge of community hospitals, physicians, therapists, and other providers treating injured employees in the region. All PDM case managers are registered nurses and certified case managers (CCM) with significant experience managing workers' compensation claims. They also hold certifications and advanced training in occupational health, orthopedics, legal nurse consulting, and life care planning.

"The PDM team has grown over the years as a result of our uncompromising dedication to quantifiable results," said Vernon Poland, CEO and Founder of Preferred Disability Management. "Together with Rising, we will continue to fulfill our mission of providing high-quality, outcomes-focused care that support injured employees in returning to work while also reducing claim costs."

With the acquisition of PDM, Rising reinforces its delivery of full-service managed care solutions to the national marketplace while deepening its commitment to customers with Midwest presence.

About Rising Medical Solutions

Rising Medical Solutions is a national managed care firm that provides medical cost containment and medical care management services to the workers' compensation, auto, liability, and group health markets. Rising also directs and publishes the annual Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study, a national research program examining the complex forces impacting claims management in workers' compensation today.

CONTACT:

Rachel Fikes

rachel.fikes@risingms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rising Medical Solutions LLC