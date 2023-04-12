Ricoh announces four new PENTAX binocular models

Compact and lightweight A-series binoculars offer outstanding viewing performance and superb operability

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the addition of four PENTAX binoculars to its sport optics lineup: The PENTAX AD 7x32 ED and the PENTAX AD 10x32 ED (A-series); and the PENTAX SD 7x42 ED and the PENTAX SD 10x42 ED (S-series).

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation announced the addition of four PENTAX binoculars to its sport optics lineup: The PENTAX AD 7x32 ED and the PENTAX AD 10x32 ED (A-series); and the PENTAX SD 7x42 ED and the PENTAX SD 10x42 ED (S-series). The compact and lightweight A-series binoculars offer outstanding viewing performance and superb operability. The S-series binoculars, renowned for light-gathering power, feature large objective lenses for sharp, high-contrast view. (PRNewswire)

The PENTAX AD 7x32 ED and the PENTAX AD 10x32 ED build on the PENTAX A-series legacy of offering outstanding viewing performance and superb operability in a compact, lightweight body. These roof-prism binoculars are the first in the A-series to incorporate ED (Extra-low Dispersion) optical elements to deliver a sharp, high-contrast, blur-free view, rivaling that of higher-end models.

In addition to bright, clear viewing, these new PENTAX A-series binoculars are highly portable, making them suitable for a wide range of outdoor and indoor applications including bird watching, nature observation, sporting events and concerts. The nitrogen-filled design prevents interior lenses from fogging due to sudden temperature changes.

The PENTAX SD 7x42 ED and the PENTAX SD 10x42 ED roof-prism binoculars feature large, 42-millimeter diameter objective lenses and ED glass elements – also a first for the S-series – to deliver sharp, high-contrast viewing, even in lowlight conditions. Top-of-the-line binoculars like the S-series provide minimal glare and ghosting thanks to the application of a full multi-coating process to all lens surfaces and a special coating designed to optimize light transmittance.

The new S-series binoculars are designed with a dependable, waterproof body for use in almost all weather conditions. The PENTAX SD 7x42 ED features a large six-millimeter exit pupil, making it ideal for astronomical observation.

| Pricing and Availability |

All four models will be available late April at www.us.ricoh-imaging.com as well as at Ricoh Imaging-authorized retail outlets for the manufacturer's suggested retail prices of:

PENTAX AD 7x32 ED: $329.00

PENTAX AD 10x32 ED: $349.00

PENTAX SD 7x42 ED: $379.00

PENTAX SD 10x42 ED: $399.00

| Main Features of the PENTAX AD 7x32 ED and AD 10x32 ED |

Bright, clear viewing

As with PENTAX's top-end Z-series models, these new models provide a bright, clear view of the subject with minimal glare and ghost images, thanks to the application of a full multi-coating process to all lens surfaces, and a special coating designed to optimize light transmittance.





ED optical elements

As the first models in the PENTAX A -series to incorporate ED (Extra-low Dispersion) optical elements for effective compensation of chromatic aberration, these binoculars deliver a sharp, high-contrast, blur-free image.





Compact, lightweight design

While incorporating objective lenses with a 32-millimeter diameter to assure superb operability, these models are designed to be compact and lightweight for easy carrying in a wide range of applications — from bird watching and nature observation to the viewing of sports events and concerts.





Other features

* These models cannot be used for underwater viewing.

| Main Features of the PENTAXSD 7x42 ED and SD 10x42 ED |

Bright, clear viewing

As with PENTAX's top-end Z-series models, these new models provide sharp, high-contrast images with minimal glare and ghost images, thanks to the application of a full multi-coating process to all lens surfaces and a special coating designed to optimize light transmittance. They also feature large, 42-millimeter diameter objective lenses to deliver a bright, clear view even in unfavorable lighting conditions, such as in twilight. The PENTAX SD 7x42 ED features a large six-millimeter exit pupil, making it ideal for astronomical observation.





ED optical elements

As the first PENTAX S-series models to incorporate ED (Extra-low Dispersion) optical elements for effective compensation of chromatic aberration, these binoculars deliver a sharp, high-contrast, blur-free image of the subject.





Dependable waterproof construction for use in harsh conditions

Thanks to their dependable waterproof construction* (equivalent to JIS Class 6 standards for watertight designs submersible to a depth of one meter), these models can be used in almost all weather conditions and can be easily rinsed clean with water. The nitrogen-filled design prevents the interior lens surfaces from fogging caused by sudden temperature changes.





Other features

* These models cannot be used for underwater viewing.

