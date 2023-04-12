Jefferson's Bourbon Founder Trey Zoeller Partners with Business Mogul Barbara Corcoran to Launch New Marian McLain Entrepreneurial Fund

In honor of one of the earliest documented "women in American whiskey," the fund will help budding entrepreneurs kickstart new businesses

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson's Bourbon - renowned for balancing innovation and heritage - launches the Marian McLain Entrepreneurial Fund* contest to inspire and empower innovative minds with the tenacity exemplified by founder Trey Zoeller's 8th generation grandmother, Marian McLain. Spearheaded by two prominent entrepreneurs - Zoeller in partnership with Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran - the $25,000 in awards hope to motivate budding entrepreneurs looking to kickstart new business ventures.

On Tuesday, April 11th 2023, Barbara Corcoran stepped out of the Shark Tank and into the Ivory Peacock in New York City with Jefferson’s Bourbon founder, Trey Zoeller, to launch the Marian McLain Entrepreneurial Fund - which will help budding entrepreneurs kick start new businesses. Corcoran and Zoeller toast the fund with the new Marian McLain whiskey, inspired by Zoeller’s 8th generation grandmother, one of the earliest documented women in American Whiskey. (PRNewswire)

Jefferson's Bourbon Founder Trey Zoeller And Business Mogul Barbara Corcoran Launch Marian McLain Entrepreneurial Fund

After Marian's husband died in the Revolutionary War and to support her five children, she turned to the illegal production and distribution of liquor. Then, in 1799, she became one of the earliest documented women in American whiskey as a result of being arrested for bootlegging and moonshining. Her tenacity ultimately became the inspiration for the Jefferson's brand, and now, with the help of Corcoran, the brand wants to inspire others to do the same.

"Just like Marian, I took big risks to create something for myself, and for my family, even when it was incredibly hard," said Corcoran. "But with big risk comes big reward - that's what being an entrepreneur is all about! - and that's why I'm partnering with Jefferson's Bourbon to bring the Marian McLain Entrepreneurial Fund to life."

Also echoing Marian, Trey Zoeller and his father, Chet, continue to operate at the frontier of whiskey, challenging the definition of bourbon while never forgetting its past by honoring tradition. The Fund's launch is also perfectly timed with the release of Jefferson's newest bourbon - Marian McLain - a bold blend of five unique bourbons: 21% 14-Year-Old Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey; 40% 11-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey; 14% Wheated Double-Barrel; 17% Rum Cask Finish; 8% 8 Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. One for each of her five children - the final blend is complex and delivers a notable degree of impressive intensity - just like McLain herself.

"We started Jefferson's on a shoestring budget and with Marian's vivacious spirit in mind - it's why we do what we do," says Zoeller. "This entrepreneurial fund is our way of helping other people who, like Marian and Corcoran, are risking everything to pursue their dreams."

On the Jefferson's website, small business hopefuls are welcome to submit their innovative business ideas with a short video. The grand prize winner, handpicked by Zoeller and Corcoran will receive $20,000 in funding to kickstart their venture, as well as a congratulatory call from Corcoran, and a "shop talk" interview with Trey. Five runners up will also be selected to win $1,000 awards - the amount Barbara Corcoran started her business with; small budgets can build big dreams!

Submissions open on April 11, 2023, closing on May 7, 2023. For all details and information about the fund contest and how to enter, visit Jeffersonsbourbon.com/MarianMcLainFund.

ABOUT THE JEFFERSON'S BOURBON MARIAN MCLAIN FUND CONTEST

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of the (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older as of date of entry. Registration begins at 12:00a ET on 4/11/2023 and ends at 11:59p ET on 5/7/2023. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize descriptions, ARV and questions/comments, visit www.JeffersonsBourbon.com/MarianMcLainFund . Odds of winning based upon total number of eligible entries received, skill of entrant and decisions of judges. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: Pernod Ricard USA, 250 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177.

ABOUT JEFFERSON'S MARIAN MCLAIN

Bold tasting notes like vanilla, caramel, pepper, cinnamon, red fruit, and brown sugar all shine through in this unforgettable blend, which serves as a true testament to the innovative and adventurous spirit of Marian McLain and is the bedrock upon which Jefferson's stands for. Jefferson's Marian McLain is bottled at 51% ABV (102 PROOF) and is available nationwide at fine spirit shops and restaurants/bars, starting April 2023 (SRP: $300 / 750ML).

PLEASE SIP RESPONSIBLY Jefferson's Marian McLain. 51% ALC/VOL (102 PROOF) ©2023 Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY

ABOUT JEFFERSON'S

Since its launch in 1997 - Jefferson's Bourbon has continued to make its mark on the category. As the brainchild of Trey Zoeller and his father Chet, a famed bourbon historian, they were continuing a family whiskey tradition that goes back to Trey's 8th generation grandmother who was arrested in 1799 for the "production and sales of spirituous liquors." His curious and experimental mindset has allowed him to push the boundaries of bourbon whiskey. Upholding tradition, yet always discovering new possibilities. Trey's unique and sometimes unorthodox approach to the maturation process and the art of blending have allowed him to achieve the distinct characteristics and unique flavors Jefferson's is known for today. With Jefferson's new releases constantly pushing the boundaries of bourbon while upholding the traditions that define the spirit, this is one bourbon brand that will forever continue to operate at the frontier of whiskey, challenging the definition of bourbon while never forgetting its past – striking a perfect balance between innovation and tradition. The Jefferson's portfolio consists of Jefferson's Very Small Batch, Reserve, OCEAN, OCEAN Rye, Reserve Single Barrel, OCEAN Cask Strength, Reserve Pritchard Hill Finish, Reserve Old Rum Cask Finish, Reserve Twin Oak, Chefs Collaboration, Rye Cognac Finish, OCEAN Wheated Voyage 29, and The Manhattan. For more information please visit at https://jeffersonsbourbon.com/ and follow the brand on Instagram at www.instagram.com/jeffersonsbourbon

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," Pernod Ricard USA is committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org

Press Contact:

Cork + Knife Communications

Bridget Feeley, bridget@corkknife.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jefferson’s Bourbon