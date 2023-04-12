IMVU and Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova Launch Utopia: A Virtual Haven for All

"Utopia: Pussy Riot Pink Church of Feminism" unveiled in largest web3 social metaverse alongside new NFT Collection, and future metaverse projects with more details to come at NFT.NYC 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Together Labs , the parent company of both the world's largest social web3 metaverse, IMVU , and MetaJuice , the company powering blockchain-driven economies, today announces their collaboration with Pussy Riot creator, activist, and artist, Nadya Tolokonnikova. Celebrating their shared interest in creating welcoming web3 metaverse spaces, IMVU will launch an official community space envisioned by Nadya called Utopia and will soon release a limited-edition NFT collection within IMVU.

Image Courtesy: Together Labs (PRNewswire)

New and existing users will take an in-metaverse IMVU Quest, completing tasks to explore the Pussy Riot Pink Church of Feminism: the name of Nadya's official space inside IMVU. Users can engage with other IMVU Utopia community members inside a grand church adorned in the expected pink, white, and dripping-black punk feminist aesthetics for which Nadya is known. The Pink Church of Feminism features a main stage complete with band setups so anyone can roleplay their own punk performance, a dance floor under interactive clouds, and a meditation circle, giving everyone something to do inside this exclusive space.

"It's very thrilling to launch Utopia in IMVU and make it feminist, queer, diverse and radical. It has always been a dream of mine to create a Pink Church of Feminism," Nadya explains. "Eventually, I'll find a way to build it in real life. But the first step is to launch this vision in the metaverse."

The room is built to support like-minded IMVU users and promote a welcoming space for all, including women, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ creatives. The first 5,000 eligible users that complete the free quest will also unlock a free Utopia Community NFT designed by Nadya. Not only will this help Utopia members identify one another in other IMVU rooms, but it also allows the diverse IMVU community and Nadya, represented by her unique custom avatar, to stand together in solidarity.

In the coming year, Nadya will participate in a series of MetaJuice-powered IMVU Limited Edition NFT releases featuring wearable avatar items inspired by the artist's art and fashions. "I designed digital wearables that we'll drop soon in IMVU," continues Nadya, "and a part of the proceeds will fund North Caucasus SOS, an organization helping gay people to safely leave Chechnya, the region of Russia where gay people are gravely in danger."

The series' first drop will be showcased later today at an invite-only event held during NFT.NYC 2023. Event attendees are eligible to get a free exclusive NFT to commemorate the occasion. Shortly after, Nadya and IMVU will invite the world to join Utopia on Friday, April 14. Simply sign in to IMVU and create your avatar to participate in Nadya's first Utopia Quest and NFT drop.

"I've been in love with the IMVU metaverse for years. Three years ago, in the middle of the lockdown, I was asked to perform a Pussy Riot set in IMVU," Nadya recalls. "At times when I wasn't able to share my art with people in person, IMVU's metaverse gave me the possibility to jump around and perform like in the good old days. It was very fulfilling to play around with wearables and create bold feminist looks for the performance. IMVU is not centralized in a way that it allows creators to offer their own items designed by them; that's why it became home for the wildest designs and looks."

"Nadya has long loved the freedom and aesthetic possibilities of the IMVU metaverse, and so we worked together on an extraordinary collaboration bringing Nadya's art and activism to life for IMVU's incredibly diverse and wildly creative community. We welcome Nadya's fans to IMVU in joining her Utopia community," said Maura Welch, Together Labs Vice President of Marketing. "From the elegant fantastical Pink Church of Feminism to the fire-hot designs of an NFT Collection that is authentically hers, there is no better home for Nadya's Pussy Riot community."

The party doesn't stop at the grand opening. The Pussy Riot Pink Church of Feminism plans to host a series of future IMVU events, including Riot Town Halls with Nadya and other speakers, a "Friends of Nadya" party, a metaverse music festival, future NFT drops, and more.

About IMVU

Based in Silicon Valley, IMVU (imm-view) is the world's largest social web3 metaverse and a top-grossing app in the iOS/Apple App Store and Google Play Store, where millions of users customize their avatars and explore over 400,000+ destinations to connect with each other. Through chat and events, IMVU's massive metaverse enables and empowers friendship and human connection. A community of hundreds of thousands of creators powers IMVU's peer-to-peer economy by designing and selling virtual goods and destinations, adding to a growing catalog of 60 million items. The IMVU experience is available on web browsers, as a desktop app, and as an iOS and Android app. IMVU is a division of Together Labs.

About MetaJuice

MetaJuice (www.metajuice.com) is unlocking the metaverse. By building blockchain-driven economies where everyone can own, earn, create and shape the future metaverse, MetaJuice will realize its vision of opening the metaverse and creating a world where users, players and creators can participate and share in its success. MetaJuice created and launched the meta token VCOIN, NFT assets, and soon a new metaverse token available outside the US and Canada, VCORE. MetaJuice is the blockchain subsidiary of Together Labs, whose portfolio includes IMVU, the world's largest Web3 social metaverse.

Media Enquiries

