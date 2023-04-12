Houston Natural Resource Corp's CEO Frank Kristan is Featured on "The Street Reports Podcast"

HOUSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) CEO Frank Kristan was interviewed on "The Street Reports," discussing the Rhino Energy Acquisition, Earnings Reports, and 2023 Energy Outlook.

Listen here: https://thestreetreports.com/hnrc-ceo-frank-kristan-talks-rhino-acquisition-earnings-reports-and-2023-energy-outlook-on-the-street-podcast-listen-now/

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS: HNRC) (www.hnrcholdings.com) is a diversified energy company with oil and gas interests as well as wastewater treatment facilities. The Halff Oil Field in Crockett County, Texas, has 83 oil wells, with estimated 33 million barrels of oil and water treatment and appraised reserves of $69 million. The company has acquired a 9.9% interest in Cunningham Energy LLC with appraised reserves of $352 million. The company has acquired a 40% interest in Rhino Energy Pty Ltd. The company will also continue to seek new oil and gas and wastewater acquisitions as it focuses on creating more value for HNRC shareholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

