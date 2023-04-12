European Wax Center's EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Serum WINS 2023 NewBeauty Award

European Wax Center wins coveted beauty award in the subcategory, "Best Ingrown Hair Serum"

PLANO, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to announce its NewBeauty Award win. The EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Serum, a best-seller and 2022 NewBeauty Award winner, was recognized by editors and experts for the second consecutive year as a winner in the Best Ingrown Hair Serum category. The product will be featured in the Spring print issue, on stands April 4, 2023, and online at NewBeauty.com.

As the EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Serum is European Wax Center's secret weapon in skincare, receiving NewBeauty's coveted seal of approval is a testimony to the product's ability to treat, soothe and prevent ingrown hairs. Its alcohol-free formula contains glycolic acid for gentle exfoliation plus lavender, vitamin E and chamomile to calm and soothe skin. EWC's award-winning Ingrown Hair Serum is a fan-favorite of guests and beauty editors and is their #1 best-selling product.

"European Wax Center is honored to receive another NewBeauty Award for its EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Serum. At EWC, we pride ourselves in formulating high-performance products that our guests can use in-between services to help enhance and extend their results while also caring for their skin. This award further reaffirms that our product is best in class, and within an increasingly competitive industry, acknowledges that EWC continues to lead in the out-of-home waxing space, always delivering what consumers need and deserve. We are thrilled by this win and appreciate the recognition for such an important category within beauty." -- European Wax Center President and Chief Operating Officer, David Willis.

The NewBeauty Awards have long been recognized as a leading and trusted awards program franchise in the beauty space. This year's 375+ winners and expanded categories represent daily beauty essentials, game-changing innovations, and effective solutions to their readers' biggest beauty concerns. Each year the award winners represent the most innovative beauty products, treatments, and trends and each winner is tested and vetted by NewBeauty editors and beauty experts.

European Wax Center's EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Serum retails for $32.00 and is available for purchase at all European Wax Center locations as well as through waxcenter.com.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 22 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. In 2022 its network of 944 centers in 45 states generated sales of nearly $900 million. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

About NewBeauty Awards

Each year, NewBeauty editors test nearly 10,000 products over the six months leading up to our annual Awards Issue—our biggest issue of the year—with the goal of selecting the top performers in skin, hair, makeup, smile, wellness, and more. NewBeauty editors also collaborate with board-certified doctors and medical experts to determine the most effective, results-driven in-office treatments, from wrinkle freezing to skin tightening and the post-procedure products every patient should keep on hand. With more beauty products than ever before lining shelves both in-store and online, choosing the right one can be overwhelming, let alone finding something that actually works. Our editors comb through the clutter so our readers don't have to, with the goal of empowering them to look and feel their absolute best, inside and out. If you have any questions about the Awards, please contact awards@newbeauty.com.

