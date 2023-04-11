Nationwide Foundations Bring Agricultural Education and Development Organization to Life

LEAD Organization creates support system for FFA members, teachers, and stakeholders alike

INDIANAPOLIS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- State FFA Foundations nationwide have come together to form a professional organization to support the development efforts for agricultural science education and FFA programming through the Leadership Executives of Agricultural Education and FFA Development (LEAD). This unique organization will support FFA members, agricultural science teachers and stakeholders in their respective states to ensure financial and programmatic sustainable models for scholarships, leadership development, professional networks, and opportunities for career success.

LEAD (PRNewswire)

"We have seen firsthand through our individual careers and experiences how hard all teachers work to provide the best possible learning experience for students. The young minds in their classrooms will become the next generation of leaders who will change the world. It's on all of us to ensure they're prepared," said Scott Stump, CEO of the National FFA Organization. "This venture allows those dedicated to development efforts to support the FFA at the state and local level. This ensures our development professionals are engaged in 'best practices' to ensure student and teacher success."

LEAD members are driven by the shared vision of a dynamic future for agricultural education and the FFA programming. By teaching students how advanced classroom concepts come to life in the real world with modern science, technology, and soft skills, the FFA is training the future leaders of our global marketplace. LEAD is developing the resources to help make dreams come true. "LEAD is fortunate to have the insights, experiences, and expertise of development professionals from across the country. Collaboration, innovation, and a community of passionate development professionals will lead to a better philanthropic experience for all of our donors and will grow our students in states across the country," said Sheldon McKinney, President of LEAD and Executive Director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation.

"What started as a conversation on statewide advocacy for agricultural education and the FFA program became a reality this past year," said founding member and Executive Director of the Texas FFA Foundation, Aaron Alejandro. "I'm honored to be part of a team dedicated to bringing their talents and experiences together to not only enhance the range and depth of our development efforts but also support the growth of our most valuable asset in the workforce, our children."

Amongst its strategic goals set out for the 2023 calendar year, LEAD will publish and distribute LEADing a Legacy, a book that shares FFA leaders' thoughts on guiding principles and successful advocacy. Readers will hear from over 15 voices including the CEO of Ziglar Inc.

Each of the objectives set out by LEAD are born of four tenants to guide its activities and practices: Support, Leadership, Advocacy and Stewardship. As the organization continues to move forward, LEAD will be a reliable and long-term source of financial support for agricultural education and work with state Team Ag Eds to provide a leadership role in accomplishing strategic targets and goals. Its members are to serve as advocates, promoting the FFA value proposition among key business, industry, and government leaders.

About Leadership Executives of Agricultural Education and FFA Development (LEAD)

LEAD supports the development efforts of our state foundation leadership and their efforts to generate sustainable philanthropy (time, talent, treasure, and testimony) through our professional collaboration and execution of best practices. Our efforts support the FFA members, agricultural science teachers and stakeholders in our states to ensure financial and programmatic sustainable models for scholarships, leadership development, professional networks, and opportunities for career success.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leadership Executives of Agricultural Education and FFA Development (LEAD)