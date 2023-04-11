Bitcoin Builders Conference Announces Key Speakers and Agenda for First-ever Bitcoin Layer 2 Event, Coming to Miami May 17

The one-day developer conference immediately precedes Bitcoin 2023 and features Bitcoin builders as well as speakers from Rootstock, Stanford University, Princeton, Casa, Luxor, Hiro, and more.

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Builders ( www.BitcoinBuildersConf.com ), the first-ever event focused on Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystems dedicated to supporting and showcasing Bitcoin innovation, today announced its initial list of speakers and agenda for the all-day event taking place at Ice Palace Studios in downtown Miami on May 17.

The Bitcoin Builders agenda includes workshops, demos, keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking opportunities with some of the greatest minds working across Bitcoin ecosystems. The conference is also partnering with pleb.fi to organize a two-day developer hackathon preceding the main event. The program will feature thoughtful discussions around Bitcoin L2 ecosystems, ordinals, infrastructure, rollups, wallets, DeFi, core development, developer tools, and more.

Bitcoin Builders will bring together leading developers, investors, entrepreneurs, and other experts to explore the emerging world of building on Bitcoin and the tools needed to do so.

Featured speakers and moderators include:

Jameson Lopp , Co-Founder & CTO of Casa

Sergio Demian Lerner , Co-Founder & Chief Scientist at IOV Labs

John Light , Bitcoin Researcher & Product at Sovryn

Dan Held , Bitcoin Educator, Author and Bitcoin Evangelist

Aubrey Strobel , Host of the Aubservation Podcast

ZK_Shark , Founder of DeGods

Nick Hansen , Co-Founder & CEO of Luxor

David Tse , Professor at Stanford University School of Engineering

Diego Ferrer , Rollkit Developer at Sovereign Rollups and Solutions Engineer at Celestia

Rachel Wolfson , Reporter & Host of the Crypto Deep Dive Podcast

Nic Carter , Partner at Castle Island Ventures

Diwaker Gupta , CTO at Hiro

JP Singh, Director of Princeton DeCenter

Simanta Gautam , Co-Founder of Alpen Labs and MIT Alum

Nat Brunell ,Anchor & Managing Editor of Hard Money Show, Host & Creator of Coin Stories Podcast

Peter Yinusa , Lead Q&A Engineer at Metamask

Nathan Crooks , East Coast Managing Editor at The Block

The initial agenda for the event is also available, subject to change. The event will feature a mainstage (Mainnet) and technical track stage (Devnet). On the Mainnet stage, sessions will include:

● Meet the Bitcoin Layers

● Bitcoin DeFi's First Billion Users: A Roadmap

● Scaling BTC: Rollups, ZKproofs, and more

● The Extraordinary Power of Ordinals

● The Future of Bitcoin Wallets

● Betting on Bitcoin : Investor Chat

● Building on Bitcoin : A Rundown of Products Improving the Developer Experience

● What Comes After Taproot?

● Bitcoin NFTs and Ordinals: Lessons Learned

Devnet stage sessions will include:

Getting Started with Bitcoin Core Development

sBTC Technical Dive

Rootstock: Navigating How to Build on EVM

Design with the End User in Mind: Building Great User Experiences

Ordinals Technical Session

Overcoming the Complexities of a Crypto Wallet

Pulling Data From the Bitcoin Chain

Navigating BTC Forks

For the full list of speakers, the agenda, and to purchase tickets, visit www.BitcoinBuildersConf.com . Use discount code BTCBUILDER at checkout for a 10% discount on all tickets purchased before May 1, 2023.

About Bitcoin Builders

Bitcoin builders, Layer 2 ecosystem leaders, ordinals innovators, and more are coming together on May 17, 2023 for the first-ever Bitcoin Builders Conference. This Bitcoin layer 2 ecosystem event will feature hands-on workshops, panel discussions with engineering leaders, and insightful industry keynotes for developers and innovators. The conference will also present the opportunity to test drive the latest development tools for Bitcoin. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bitcoinbuildersconf.com

