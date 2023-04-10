Caliber fights childhood hunger during 12th annual Restoring You™ Food Drive, seeks community participation

National program supports food banks, addresses summertime food insecurity

LEWISVILLE, Texas, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, kicks off its 12th Annual Restoring You™ Food Drive today. With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, the recurring campaign is part of Caliber's Restoring You™ platform and focuses on combatting childhood food insecurity across the country.

Caliber's 12th Annual Restoring You™ Food Drive kicks off today. With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, the recurring campaign is part of Caliber's Restoring You™ platform and focuses on combatting childhood food insecurity across the country. (PRNewswire)

To help stretch donations, the Caliber Foundation will donate an additional $.25 for every dollar raised.

According to Feeding America, about 22 million children in the U.S. rely on daily free or reduced-price school lunches for their main meal. During the summer, students lose access to that meal. A recent study suggests food insecurity could increase due to rising grocery costs and the end of COVID-19 era Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. To combat this, Caliber is working with more than 125 food bank partners nationwide to support their summer feeding programs.

"As a purpose-driven company, Caliber is embarking on our 12th annual Restoring You™ Food Drive and seeking the support of our communities," said Caliber Chief People Officer David Dart. "This year's goal is to donate four million meals to local food banks across the country, and we believe that is achievable with the help of our incredible family of Caliber teammates, our customers and valued business partners."

What began in 2011 as a grassroots effort initiated by a caring teammate has evolved to more than 1,600 Caliber centers across 41 states and 25,000-plus teammates, donating over 24 million meals throughout the years.

Non-perishable food and monetary donations can be made at any Caliber location by May 26. You can also make convenient monetary donations online. To help stretch donations, the Caliber Foundation, Caliber's 501(c)(3) non-profit, will donate an additional $.25 for every dollar raised. Donations to the Caliber Foundation are tax-deductible. All contributions remain in the communities where Caliber operates and are applied to summer programs at area food banks where they are able to turn $1 into six meals on average for food-insecure children.

You can learn more about the Caliber Restoring You™ Food Drive and make an online monetary donation here.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,600 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 41 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra-Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 25,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Caliber) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caliber