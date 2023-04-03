Transom Consulting Group announces its rebrand as Actionist Consulting

Actionist provides clients with unparalleled thought partnership, insights, and creativity while bridging strategy and execution

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transom Consulting Group – the chosen consulting partner to leading firms in the fields of financial services, consumer & retail, institutional investing, business services, and technology – has announced its rebranding as Actionist Consulting. In addition to the name change, Actionist has launched a new website and visual identity.

(PRNewswire)

"The Actionist brand embodies our mission to create more impact, on a pound-for-pound basis, than any other consulting firm."

The rebrand celebrates the firm's significant growth over the last few years in both size and capabilities, including the addition of several new practice areas. The Actionist brand also encompasses the multiple contexts in which the firm serves its clients across strategy, operations, and M&A engagements.

"We chose Actionist as our new name because we are action-oriented advisors and strategists, committed to practical insights and progress, not PowerPoint," says David Ascher, the firm's Founder and Managing Partner. "The Actionist brand embodies our mission to create more impact, on a pound-for-pound basis, than any other consulting firm."

Actionist Partner and Head of the Institutional Investors Practice Felix Recht adds, "Our seasoned consultants combine expertise, analytics, creativity, and an action orientation to help clients achieve great outcomes."

The new brand and supporting website launch on April 3, 2023.

About Actionist Consulting

Actionist is a premier business consultancy that serves Fortune 500 players, top investment firms, and high-growth disruptors across strategic planning, growth management, organizational enablement, investment support, and business transformation. Actionist prides itself on its culture of collaboration, partnering deeply with executives and investment professionals to find the right answer, create pragmatic recommendations, and execute a winning strategy. Actionist operates with nimbleness and efficiency that makes consulting accessible at every stage of the growth journey and maximizes the return on consulting investments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Actionist Consulting