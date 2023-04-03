PAGER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOGLE CLOUD

Collaboration Helps Solve Healthcare's Fragmentation By Creating Seamless, Connected Care Experiences

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, Inc., a leading virtual care navigation and collaboration platform serving 23 million members, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud as an integrated service provider (ISP) and technology partner. With the partnership, Pager is bringing together Google Cloud's Healthcare API, Dialog flow, and world-class data platform, BigQuery, to enhance its integrated, end-to-end connected care experience for care navigation, virtual care access, value-based care and well-being. Google Cloud partners earn their designation by demonstrating proficiency and exhibiting customer success through their Google Cloud-validated skills in a specific industry, solution or product.

Pager and Google Cloud will collaborate to help eliminate digital fragmentation by advancing the connectivity of data and communications between healthcare consumers and their care teams. The deep fragmentation of the healthcare system still remains a critical challenge for the industry. This fragmentation stems, in part, from two factors: (1) the lack of true data interoperability that can replace siloed IT systems with a fluid exchange of healthcare information; and (2) a proliferation of point solutions and apps that make the healthcare ecosystem extremely difficult for consumers to engage, navigate and access. This new partnership addresses both of these root causes by combining Google Cloud's ability to seamlessly integrate data from disparate sources with Pager's all-in-one engagement platform that provides omni-channel digital communications, concierge care navigation, and an integrated, connected care experience. Health plans, providers, employers and any other healthcare leaders with a vested interest in transforming the healthcare experience can now leverage these combined capabilities.

"This partnership unites the two essential capabilities for removing digital fragmentation and friction from the healthcare system," said Walter Jin, Chairman and CEO of Pager. "Data and interoperability are of little use unless they impact the consumer experience, and effective engagement needs the insights provided by data analytics. By bringing together Google Cloud's world-class data infrastructure, AI and interoperability capabilities with Pager's virtual-care engagement platform, this partnership unlocks tremendous value of creating a data-driven healthcare experience that serves, engages and connects health plan members with their care providers."

The partnership with Google Cloud also accelerates Pager's mission to transform healthcare by offering a more seamless consumer experience. For example, Pager's 360 Enterprise platform, a SaaS Command Center and Enterprise Administration console for care teams, can now plug in additional point solutions within a singular consumer experience. The new partnership also expands the use of customized workflow automation, including symptom checkers and automated HRAs, as well as system plug-ins, such as conversational clinical and administrative bots. Other enhanced capabilities include leveraging data to deliver real-time clinical insights and recommended actions, guiding patients to the most appropriate care, and automating provider workflow, thereby making care teams more efficient and responsive.

"Eliminating data fragmentation across the healthcare industry is vital to developing stronger engagement and better care between provider and consumer," said Pallab Deb, Head of Applications Software Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We are excited to partner with Pager to enhance care experience across the sector."

"Google Cloud is undoubtedly the leader in bringing artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing to the healthcare industry," said Jin. "As the world's most prominent healthcare cloud solution, their global scale and expertise is unmatched, and together we have the opportunity to truly transform the consumer healthcare experience."

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform that provides access to whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 23 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

