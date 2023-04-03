Crowe welcomes and celebrates 44 new partners and principals

Firm congratulates FY24 partner class on this momentous achievement
CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has elected the following 44 new partners and principals to the partnership, effective April 1, 2023.
"On behalf of our management committee, our Board, our partners and the entire firm, I am very proud to congratulate each one of our new partners on this momentous career achievement," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "This group of exceptional leaders lives our purpose and values every day, and delivers on our promises to our clients, our people and our communities. We look forward to the many ways they will help bring our strategy to life to drive and shape our future, and continue to be stewards of our strong, inclusive culture."
Advisory
Audit &
Consulting
Tax
Enterprise
Kevin Brand
Halen Phan
Ann Suding
Bryan Abee
Victoria Bianco
Jorge Blakely
Kylie Cunningham
Dan Curran
Jaclyn Dettloff
Jennifer Dzierzak
Cory Kronheim
Andrew Majka
Angelo Olivieri
Tyler Pheanis
Jonathan Sharpe
Vaishali Sheth
Bob Thies
Kathryn Turner
Steve Wojcicki
Tony Classen
Luis Lopez Garay
Joseph Garcia
Crystal Jareske
Jana Kelly
John Manilla
Paul Mayle
Shannon Moskal
Adam Pajakowski
Angie Steeno
Matt Bartheld
Courtney Chrobak
Brianne De Sellier
Judy Harris
Amin Hussain
Danny McClain
Tom Niedzielski
Bruce Redmond
Jared Schroeder
Kevin Spiegel
Maggie Young
Manuel Goncalves
Dennis Hild
Melinda Haag
Jennifer McMahon
For more information about Crowe, please visit the firm's About Us page.
About Crowe
Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.
