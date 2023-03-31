J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey Wins World's Best Small Batch Single Malt at Prestigious World Whiskies Awards

Company becomes the First Irish and First Female Founded Business ever to win the award beating competition from all over the world

LONDON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ireland's first modern Irish Whiskey Bonder J.J. Corry beat out global competition to win the title of World's Best Small Batch Single Malt whiskey for J.J. Corry The Flintlock at the "Whiskey Oscars", prestigious World Whiskies Awards.

Louise McGuane founder J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey company (PRNewsfoto/J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey) (PRNewswire)

The company, founded by Louise McGuane in 2016 in Cooraclare, Co. Clare becomes the first Irish whiskey producer and first female founded business to win the award. Ms. McGuane accepted the award at an awards ceremony hosted at the Merchant Taylor's Guild Hall in London.

On collecting the award, Louise McGuane said: "Winning the world's best small batch single malt is a tremendous accolade and recognition that we play on the global stage with the best whiskey producers in the world. The Flintlock is a perfect encapsulation of what we do as Whiskey Bonders, seeking out superlative Irish whiskies from around the Island and collaborating with our partners from around the world - coopers, distilleries & wineries- to create the most unique whiskies, bottling each adventure for our discerning customers."

McGuane added: "For the Flintlock, we chose a selection of single malt casks from our expansive flavour library, ranging in age from 15 to 19 years old, and vatted them together. We then worked with Casknolia Cooperage in Spain to select Moscatel Sherry seasoned casks in which to marry The Flintlock. The result is a whiskey which is an expression not only of Irish whiskey blending, but also ameliorated by the craft of coopering and the winemaking talent of Jerez."

About The World Whiskies Awards

The World Whiskies Awards are the gold standard of global whiskey awards, selecting, awarding and promoting the very best in all the internationally recognised styles of whiskey from around the world. In Round 1 of the World Whiskies Awards, their panel of experts blind tasted entries by their style, their region and grouped by age statement in order to determine the best whiskies in each individual category. The winners in each category are put forward to Round 2 where one regional winner will be selected who will then represent that region in the final judging of the World Whiskies Awards. The winners of which were announced on 30th March 2022 at the Whisky Magazine Awards gala in London.

About J.J. Corry

Founded in 2016 by Louise McGuane, J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey is Ireland's first modern Whiskey Bonder and maker of award-winning J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey. The company sources whiskies from Irish distilleries and matures it in a purpose-built bonded rackhouse on the McGuane Family farm in Cooraclare, Co. Clare, right along the Wild Atlantic Way. Whilst waiting for the whiskey to come of age, they blend sourced mature whiskey to begin to create their own unique house style. J.J Corry has won multiple awards for quality and taste including gold medals in the Irish Whiskey Awards and San Francisco Spirits Competition and World Whiskies Awards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045330/JJ_Corry_Irish_Whiskey_Louise.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045329/JJ_Corry_Irish_Whiskey_Founder.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045331/JJ_Corry_Irish_Whiskey.jpg

Louise McGuane founder J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey company (PRNewsfoto/J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey) (PRNewswire)

Louise McGuane founder J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey company (PRNewsfoto/J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey