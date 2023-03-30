Top Producing Suarez + Benz Joins Luxury Firm Deasy Penner Podley

2022 #1 Dilbeck Sales Agents Transition to Definitive Architecture and Design Real Estate Brokerage Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury real estate brokerage firm Deasy Penner Podley, (DPP) a select member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Network, is thrilled to announce the addition of Chris Suarez, Kim Benz, Andrew Suarez and Christopher Suarez of Suarez + Benz to DPP. Suarez + Benz brings exceptional residential sales depth and experience to DPP and will act as an additional anchor to the expanding La Canada office.

George Penner, CEO of Deasy Penner Podley says, "Kim, Chris, Andrew, and Christopher's passion for design, as well as their unparalleled commitment to client satisfaction dovetails perfectly with our core philosophy and we are ecstatic about their arrival."

"Our desire is to capitalize on DPP's strength and resources to propel our growth trajectory to the next level," says 30 year real estate veteran Chris Suarez. By joining DPP, this allows us not only to focus on representation in La Canada, but also Pasadena and Los Angeles - with the opening of DPP's new Silver Lake office at Sunset and Hyperion." In the business for 25 years, Kim Benz expresses "with Suarez + Benz, no detail is too small. We always strive to exceed our clients expectations. And Deasy Penner Podley provides the platform to do that everyday."

Andrew Suarez adds branding, marketing strategy and design skills to the team. Christopher Suarez will focus on the team's social media presence, as well as digital marketing.

Lynwen Hughes, a Vice-President and on the DPP Executive Team added, "La Canada is a dynamic community. The addition of Suarez + Benz provides us with a cornerstone to grow both the office and the market."

About DPP Real Estate

Founded in 2005 by Mike Deasy and George Penner, DPP Real Estate (DPP) is one of the largest independently owned brokerages in Southern California, with annual sales in excess of $1.3 billion. Offices include Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Pasadena, Altadena, La Canada, Sierra Madre, Monrovia and Glendora. With over 250 agents, DPP has represented thousands of clients and billions of dollars in real estate transactions. The firm is internationally recognized for its creative vision, dynamic business model, and unparalleled client service. For more information, visit www.dppre.com .

