RWE and Entergy Partner to Define Route to Market for Offshore Wind in the Gulf of Mexico

Two leading energy companies in the U.S. sign MoU to evaluate the delivery of clean energy from offshore wind to Entergy's Texas and Louisiana territories

RWE builds on early efforts to develop the offshore wind market in the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE, a globally leading company in offshore wind, and Entergy, which owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets, have agreed on a partnership to analyze the Gulf of Mexico offshore wind market. The companies today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly evaluate the delivery of clean energy from offshore wind to industrial customers in Texas and Louisiana.

Under this MOU, RWE and Entergy agree to assess five key areas to define an optimal route-to-market including: market demand for carbon-free energy for customers of Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Texas; resource economics; transmission analysis to ensure reliability; economic impacts extending to direct and indirect job creation; and curricula to prepare the workforce of the future.

"The existing Gulf of Mexico oil and gas supply chain, workforce, and port infrastructure represent unique advantages to a potential offshore wind hub," said Sam Eaton, CEO of RWE Offshore Holdings, LLC. "Working together with a local partner like Entergy can deepen our understanding of the next steps to strengthen these valuable assets and support a new, regional industry. RWE's early success acquiring two offshore wind lease areas in the U.S. has positioned us well to continue preparing future markets for a robust clean energy economy powered by offshore wind."

"Our customers continue to share with us that they are seeking clean energy solutions to help them reach their own sustainability goals," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana President and CEO. "This partnership serves as an important early step to potentially bringing wind power to our Louisiana shores and empowers us to help foster even greater economic growth in Louisiana."

"We continue to move closer to achieving our goal of being a leader in clean energy," said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. "Our work with RWE will help us understand the technical and economic viability of this resource. Over time, we expect wind to be one of several resources needed to support the needs of the communities in which we serve."

"Entergy Texas is perfectly positioned to explore offshore wind development as Texas already leads the nation in electricity generated by wind energy," said Eliecer Viamontes, Entergy Texas president and CEO. "The state and our service area are growing at a rapid rate and this partnership with RWE will play a key role in evaluating a broader slate of clean resources that will sustain our robust pace of industrial growth and economic development in the decades to come."

RWE and Entergy share a common goal of meeting the demand for increased renewable energy, while investing in economic development and our communities.

RWE is a leading renewables developer in the U.S. with 8 gigawatts (GW) of operating capacity and an ambitious growth plan backed by a project pipeline of more than 24 GW of onshore wind, solar and battery storage. RWE is also expanding its global offshore wind activities in the rapidly growing market in the U.S. Through two offshore wind lease auctions in 2022, namely in the New York Bight and California, RWE has secured sites with the potential to host a total of about 3.9 GW (pro rata RWE) installed capacity in offshore wind.

Entergy serves approximately 3 million customers across its four-state territory and is accelerating its investments in renewable power generation while helping customers meet their own environmental goals. The company's existing renewable resources will triple over the next three years, with plans for as much as 17 GW of renewable capacity by the end of 2031. Entergy remains committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Gulf of Mexico is next on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's offshore wind lease auction schedule with three lease areas proposed under the Pre-Sale Notice. The region has gained momentum following Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards' Climate Action Plan, which includes a goal of 5 GW of offshore wind power by 2035. In 2022, RWE in collaboration with Greater New Orleans, Inc. initiated a program to accelerate the engagement of Louisiana's supply chain to identify companies with transferable capabilities for offshore wind. Results from the supply chain collaboration are expected to be released industrywide later this year.

RWE

RWE is leading the way to a green energy world. With an extensive investment and growth strategy, the company will expand its powerful, green generation capacity to more than 50 gigawatts internationally by 2030. RWE is investing more than €50 billion gross for this purpose in this decade. The portfolio is based on offshore and onshore wind, solar, hydrogen, batteries, biomass and gas. RWE Supply & Trading provides tailored energy solutions for large customers. RWE has locations in the attractive markets of Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The company is responsibly phasing out nuclear energy and coal. Government-mandated phaseout roadmaps have been defined for both of these energy sources. RWE employs around 19,000 people worldwide and has a clear target: to get to net zero by 2040. On its way there, the company has set itself ambitious targets for all activities that cause greenhouse gas emissions. The Science Based Targets initiative has confirmed that these emission reduction targets are in line with the Paris Agreement. Very much in the spirit of the company's purpose: Our energy for a sustainable life.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife.

