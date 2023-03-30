PacketFabric and Unitas Global Complete Merger

Creating the leader in software-defined and fully programmable networking from the Edge to Everywhere

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric and Unitas Global , leading enterprise network service providers, today announced the completion of their merger.

Through this merger, PacketFabric becomes the premier Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, offering extensive capabilities in both public and private transport for enterprises, global channels and technology partners.

PacketFabric automation enables enterprises to design and control their communication architecture; without carrying the obligation of owning, managing and operating any part of their network.

PacketFabric Converge™ orchestrates on-demand TruNaaS™ connectivity across colocation facilities, cloud providers, and private network interconnection across the globe. Edge to Everywhere capabilities extend TruNaaS™ connectivity to enterprise edge locations with distributed data processing capabilities.

PacketFabric Nexus™ automation extends industry leading agility and flexibility into both access and public network services, enabling businesses to tap into the best-performing business internet experience delivered by our global Reach™ network, SaaS On-Ramp™, extensive private peering and MIRO™ route optimization technology.

PacketFabric's new capabilities and reach expand NaaS offerings beyond public cloud on-ramps and Data Center Interconnect (DCI), and create a fully programmable internet for enterprises; from the Edge to Everywhere. PacketFabric is the software-defined business internet.

This strategy has been driven by Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC who had invested and acquired these assets, based on customer and market feedback, to create this industry leading, strategic platform.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric is the only TruNaaS™ (Network as a Service) provider. We are passionate about providing an accessible, flexible, fully programmable internet that empowers users and businesses worldwide. For anyone craving the ease, security and automation of a sophisticated software solution, PacketFabric delivers an API driven platform with last mile, cloud access and internet connectivity, all on-demand. The PacketFabric promise is unparalleled network connectivity, that is as dynamic as today's world, and infinitely more dependable. We are innovators, gathering inspiration from our customers and partners, as we connect the edge to everywhere. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com .

About Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha believes it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net.

