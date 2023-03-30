Overhaul Climbs Ranks of G2 Spring 2023 Supply Chain Visibility Grid, Improves to Overall Leader and Momentum Leader in New Reports

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, announced today it has been named a Leader in the G2 Spring 2023 Supply Chain Visibility Grid, an improvement from last fall's report in which the company was a High Performer. Also in the Spring Report, Overhaul was listed as the Top Ranked company in the "Momentum" category.

"We take great pride in progressing through the ranks of the G2 Visibility Grid. Being named a Leader versus a High Performer truly speaks to the performance and dedication our team members have towards their customers," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "The rankings for the G2 reports are based entirely on customer contributions, we're thrilled to hear the true voice of the customer that is naming us leaders."

For the Spring Report, Overhaul scored above average Satisfaction Ratings in Quality of Support (97%), Ease of Use (92%), Meets Requirements (94%), Ease of Admin (91%), and Ease of Doing Business With (98%). Overhaul also earned the #1 spot for features like Compliance, Shipment Tracking, Temperature Alerts, and ETA. 96% of users believe Overhaul is headed in the right direction and 92% said they would be likely to recommend the product.

G2 ratings are based on reviews gathered from its user community in addition to data aggregated from online sources and social networks. To qualify, products must receive at least 10 reviews from true product users. Products within the Supply Chain Visibility Software category were positioned into four categories: Leaders, Contenters, Niche and High Performers.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and with offices around the world, Overhaul is the only device-agnostic supply chain visibility and risk management software company. As the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Overhaul is a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com , and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

