Flipboard Expands Mastodon Integration to Android

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flipboard , the world's first social magazine, announced the expansion of its Mastodon integration to Android devices, letting people access and engage with content from the federated social network directly within the Flipboard app. Users can view, like, boost, and reply to Mastodon posts, as well as post directly to Mastodon from Flipboard. Moreover, they can incorporate Mastodon content into their Flipboard Magazines and share stories they find on Flipboard with their followers on Mastodon.

Now Flipboard users on Android devices can link a Mastodon account to Flipboard by navigating to the accounts section and logging with the credentials for the Mastodon instance they are on. If a user does not yet have a Mastodon account, they can request an invite to Flipboard's Mastodon instance at Flipboard.social .

New Mastodon Features and Capabilities

Since the introduction of its first Mastodon integration at the end of February, Flipboard has incorporated additional features on iPhone, iPad and Android, highlighting the company's dedication to providing a smooth content discovery experience across different platforms. The new capabilities include:

Follow any Mastodon user, hashtag, or feed directly from Flipboard, providing convenient access to content of interest from the Following tab.

Latest posts from Mastodon can appear in a user's For You feed on Flipboard, reducing the likelihood of missing important updates.

Mastodon bookmarks and @mentions can be accessed within the Flipboard app and added to the list of followed items on Flipboard.

"We're big believers in the innovation and growth coming from the Fediverse. As more apps and platforms embrace federated social networks like Mastodon, this ecosystem will increasingly become a viable alternative to today's 'walled garden' social media networks," said Mike McCue, CEO and cofounder of Flipboard. "Our current integration with Mastodon gives a glimpse into how the ActivityPub protocol can lead to more connected services and expansion of the Fediverse."

Mastodon is an emerging microblogging platform akin to Twitter, but decentralized, made up of many interconnected servers (instances), each with their own rules and communities. Users can join an instance that aligns with their values or interests, and still communicate with users on other instances. It is part of a growing network of federated social media services, known as the Fediverse, which connect through the W3C-adopted open protocol, ActivityPub, promoting openness and a more community-driven environment.

