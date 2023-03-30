"Brand Up: The Ultimate Playbook for College & Career Success in the Digital World" Makes Its Debut

Marketing veteran Stacey Ross Cohen publishes game-changing playbook helping teens to stand out in our increasingly connected, cluttered, and competitive world

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to college and career success, today's young adults face hurdles that no previous generation ever has. Teens struggle to stand out in an environment where competition is razor-sharp, and a decade-old Facebook photo can haunt you.

Stacey Ross Cohen's new book, Brand Up: The Ultimate Playbook for College & Career Success in the Digital World, is an essential guide for navigating these challenges.

Brand Up expertly equips teens with strategies and tools to succeed in high school, college, and their first job. At the book's core is a novel idea: Teens should tap into the personal branding techniques and essential life skills that CEOs, entrepreneurs, and other high performers rely on. With this book as a guide, readers will learn how to craft their brand, build a digital dossier, master practical skills like networking and interviewing, and share their unique talents and perspective with the world.

Brand Up has already won high praise: Barbara Corcoran from ABC's Shark Tank calls the book a must "if you want to excel at networking and entrepreneurship in the classroom and in the boardroom."

Says Cohen: "From pandemics to social injustice, it's not easy growing up today. All the more reason to stay true to yourself and pursue your passions and goals with zest. I wrote this book to help teens do just that — to bring out their inner champion, chase ambitious academic and career goals, and forge a bright future."

An entrepreneur at heart, Stacey Cohen started her first business at age 14 and is now a member of a prominent New York angel investor group. As a twin, she struggled to cultivate her own identity, which made her more sensitive to the importance of uniqueness. Stacey is particularly passionate about helping high school students cultivate and activate their personal brand to become tomorrow's leaders.

Brand Up is full of expertise, anecdotes, and sage advice from educators, entrepreneurs, and students who successfully built stellar personal brands themselves. The playbook is an interactive experience featuring bite-sized exercises, mini-quizzes, and writing activities to uncover teens' strengths and passions and leverage social media to their advantage. No other playbook on the market helps teens excel at building a positive personal brand, digital footprint, and critical life skills.

Brand Up equips high school students to:

Identify their superpower(s) and develop a unique personal brand

Be proactive about managing their online presence and leverage social media to achieve academic and career goals

Develop real-world skills (networking, interviewing, entrepreneurship, empathy) for a bright future

For more information, visit www.brandupbook.com or contact megan@brandupbook.com . The book is available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Target, and Walmart for pre-sale. It will be available at major retail outlets, including Barnes & Noble and independent bookstores on April 4, 2023.

For review copies, please contact megan@brandup.com

About Stacey Ross Cohen: An award-winning brand professional who earned her stripes on Madison Avenue and at major television networks before launching her own agency, Stacey specializes in "everything" branding. She is CEO and founder of Co-Communications, a PR, marketing, and design agency headquartered in New York. Since 1998, Stacey has coached individuals and businesses in various industries — from real estate to healthcare to education — and expertly positions their narratives in fiercely competitive markets. A staple at industry conferences, Stacey recently made her debut on the TEDx stage. She is a contributor at HuffPost, Thrive Global, and Entrepreneur magazine and is frequently featured in national media. She holds an MBA from Fordham University and a Media, Technology, and Entertainment certificate from NYU Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

