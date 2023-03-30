Akima Subsidiary Awarded $194M to Support Tobyhanna Army Depot Maintenance Contract

Truestone will provide logistics and engineering technician support across all facets of electronics, communications, and security equipment maintenance

HERNDON, Va., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Truestone, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to provide logistics and engineering technician support at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, the largest full-service electronics maintenance facility in the Department of Defense (DoD). The contract has a value of $194 million over five years if all options are exercised.

Tobyhanna is a recognized leader in providing world-class logistics support for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems across the Department of Defense. Tobyhanna's capabilities include full-spectrum support for sustainment, overhaul and repair, fabrication and manufacturing, engineering design and development, systems integration, technology insertion, modification, and global field support to our warfighters. Located in the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania, the Tobyhanna Army Depot is part of the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command.

"Supporting warfighter readiness has been a long-standing focus for Akima," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. "We are proud to continue our support to the U.S. Army delivering quality services to Tobyhanna in support of the DoD's mission to empower the soldier with winning C5ISR capabilities."

The contract was awarded under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) contract. Truestone will support the Tobyhanna maintenance mission of total sustainment, including fabrication, repair and overhaul of hundreds of electronic systems and support equipment.

About Truestone, an Akima Company

An Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, Truestone enables customers to achieve superior project outcomes and long-term business success. A systems Integrator and an end-to-end technology services and solutions provider, Truestone can support you across every critical point of your project's lifecycle—from strategy, development and integration through operations, management, and maintenance. Proven at some of today's most complex, demanding, visible and secure operations—and quickly scalable to any size project— Truestone is your partner of choice when quality, performance and value matter most. To learn more visit www.truestonefed.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with over 9,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities & ground logistics; information technology; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2022, Akima ranked #29 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #56 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

