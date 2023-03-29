Virginia's Fairfax County selects Atos Public Safety LLC to power Next Generation 9-1-1 cloud-based call handling system

IRVING, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos Public Safety LLC announces a 6-year contract with The Fairfax County Virginia, Department of Public Safety Communications (DPSC) to transform the county's 9-1-1 call handling system into a resilient, flexible communication platform that is fully based in the cloud. This allows for an exchange of information within the 9-1-1 centers to reduce response time, enhance situational awareness, and increase first responder safety.

Atos Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Atos) (PRNewsfoto/Atos) (PRNewswire)

The Atos Unify OpenScape Global Emergency Management (GEMMA) solution combined with Atos' Unify OpenScape First Response NENA i3 compliant routing engine (OSFR) will provide Fairfax County DPSC with a new level of response workflow automation and advanced call handling.

To collaborate with these solutions, Atos Public Safety LLC will partner with RapidSOS to integrate locally authoritative geographic information systems (GIS) data to update and publish at scale automatically. RapidSOS has created the world's first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to first responders. This gives teams access to robust, life-saving data when they need it. It includes real-time call status from GEMMA and will become the map of reference for all telecommunicators.

As Fairfax County DPSC is the largest public safety agency in the Commonwealth of Virginia and is one of the ten largest in the United States, the durability and responsiveness for emergency handling is critical.

"Our mission is providing excellence to the public in response to emergency situations and to support our first line telecommunicators with system capabilities that enhance compassionate and efficient public safety responses. Atos Public Safety LLC provides DPSC with an innovative, interoperable and resilient standards-based solution and design. The GEMMA User Interface was smart, intuitive and less cluttered, and we believe the overall impact of this new communication system will greatly enhance our ability to serve the public and first responder community," said Steve McMurrer, 911 Systems Administrator, Fairfax County DPSC.

Atos Public Safety LLC's cloud approach is key for implementing innovative features, including intelligent information display such as voice, text or multi-media, real-time call transcription with key word flagging, text to 9-1-1 translation, and intuitive transfer and conference capabilities with a participants display. This resilient cloud-based solution means centralized and managed communications, converging all ways to connect into integrated call flows for quicker, cost-effective results for all agency partners.

"This NG9-1-1 call handling solution will improve the 9-1-1 telecommunicator's ability to manage calls in a new IP enabled environment. Call takers will not only handle voice and text calls, but will also be able to easily accommodate future call types that will be delivered over NG9-1-1 such as alerts, alarms, crash data, and other relevant life-saving information. The new user interface deployed with this cloud-based platform is a game changer in dealing with these many call types in a clean, logical and intuitive manner," said Joe Hernandez, Head of Public Safety, North America, Atos Public Safety LLC. "It's important for public safety systems to be compliant with industry standards, as well as keep pace with the technology that enables quick, smart and informed communications. We are proud to work with the public safety community to accomplish this goal, as well as create a foundation for future technologies and applications."

Atos Public Safety LLC has been entrusted to migrate some of the world's most mission-critical environments into and through their respective digital transformations. The group brings the same world-class infrastructure transformation and managed services leadership to any industry in need of choice, as well as proven experience within the pillars of NG9-1-1.

For additional information on NG9-1-1 services, please visit Atos Command Control Systems for public safety .

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atos