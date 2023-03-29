Janssen Provides Portfolio Update

RARITAN, N.J., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson disclosed today that following a review of its portfolio to prioritize the most transformational assets for ongoing investment, and an assessment of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine landscape, the Company will exit its investigational RSV adult vaccine program and discontinue its Phase 3 EVERGREEN study.

The decision to discontinue the Company's RSV adult vaccine program is part of a broader effort to make strategic choices for its pipeline and research and development (R&D) investments to focus on medicines with the greatest potential benefit to patients. The Company remains committed to investing in internal discovery, development and external innovation across its Therapeutic Areas.

"By periodically refocusing our portfolio, Janssen ensures that we are deeply invested in products that have the power to transform patients' lives," said Bill Hait, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief External Innovation and Medical Officer and Interim Head, Janssen R&D. "We remain focused on advancing our differentiated pipeline, improving the lives of millions of patients and developing new modalities in areas with the greatest unmet medical need."

