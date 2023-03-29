Colorado Academy of Physician Assistants Names DispatchHealth Co-Founder Kevin Riddleberger Leader of the Year

DENVER, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Academy of Physician Assistants (CAPA) names DispatchHealth Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Riddleberger PA-C, MBA, Colorado's Physician Assistant (PA) Leader of the Year. The prestigious award recognizes Riddleberger for his contribution to the profession, inspiration to colleagues and patients, professional leadership, high-quality medical care delivery, and community and volunteer contributions. CAPA president Kellie Webber said, "Kevin has been instrumental in the academy's advocacy work –particularly SB23-083, which will modernize Colorado PA practice laws. In addition, it's important to recognize DispatchHealth has created a model where PAs can thrive, creating better healthcare access and affordability for the betterment of Colorado patients."

Acting on a passion for redefining healthcare delivery through technology, process, and quality improvement, Riddleberger has contributed to his profession working as a clinical preceptor for area physician assistant students; he has been a member of multiple hospital quality improvement committees and is a past academy president. In addition, he is an active advisor in Colorado's local healthcare start-up community, extending his clinical acumen and business insights. He has also served on the board of trustees at 9Health Fair and Project Angel Heart. Webber adds, "Kevin has used his journey to inspire PAs to leverage their clinical experience to practice at the top of their license and develop their skills into leading healthcare organizations."

Today, DispatchHealth provides high acuity care to complex patients across 34 states and has developed innovative relationships with health plans, provider groups, health systems, employers, senior living facilities, and home health organizations to deliver a better, more coordinated healthcare experience. DispatchHealth is also one of the largest and most experienced providers of Advanced Care, a hospital alternative, and Extended Care, a skilled nursing facility alternative – advanced practice providers, such as PAs, manage a substantial portion of this care - Riddleberger adds, "I've made a personal commitment to execute on helping lead our broken, fragmented healthcare delivery system to a more sustainable model through improved quality, experience, and decreased costs. Awards like this affirm what we're accomplishing at DispatchHealth matters – thank you, academy."

Before his current role at DispatchHealth, Riddleberger was head of clinical solutions and strategy at iTriage, an industry-leading consumer mobile health app company. He received an MBA with a concentration in healthcare administration from the University of Colorado at Denver, his Master of Science Physician Assistant degree from the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago, IL, and his undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

