AKG | Christie's International Real Estate Enlists Industry Maverick Josh Ramirez to Lead New Division in Santa Barbara and Montecito's Elite Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate , one of the nation's top-performing luxury residential sales brokerages, is delighted to announce the addition of Josh Ramirez to the brokerage. In his new position, Ramirez will serve as the driving force behind AKG's expansion into the prestigious neighborhoods of Santa Barbara and Montecito, California. Ramirez brings a unique blend of local expertise, global exposure, and innovative marketing prowess to the table. A Santa Barbara native, Ramirez is poised to elevate the brand's presence, leveraging his in-depth understanding of the area and cutting-edge strategies to forge new paths in these exclusive communities.

AKG | Christie's International Real Estate Logo (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to welcome Josh Ramirez to the AKG family," said Aaron Kirman, Founder and CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate. "With his intimate knowledge of the Santa Barbara and Montecito markets we know he's the perfect fit to help us expand our reach in these coveted communities."

Ramirez transitioned to the real estate industry following a successful career in marketing and technology. He joins AKG | Christie's International Real Estate following his departure from COMPASS, where he was responsible for the sale of noteworthy properties such as 900 Las Alturas, which sold for $3.5 million, 242 Ortega Ridge Road, which sold for $3.1 million and 1090 Shokat Dr., which sold for $10.25 million.

"When AKG | Christie's International created a unique role to be the first agent to spearhead their presence in Santa Barbara/Montecito, I was beyond thrilled!," said Ramirez. "I refer to Montecito as the 'Monaco of America', due to its Mediterranean climate, coastal living and privacy that attracts royals, celebrities, financiers, (even the King of Spain spent time here) and people seeking a European lifestyle."

After spending several years in Sydney, Australia working in the technology industry, Ramirez returned to the states and continued to make waves in the technology and marketing sectors for nearly a decade. As a Director at a renowned publicly-traded technology company, he collaborated with high-profile brands including Sugarfina, Avon, and Road Runner Sports, among others. In 2016, Ramirez's entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found Princeton North, a dynamic creative marketing agency that has since partnered with an array of local and international businesses, such as Belmond, Deckers, and Hoka.

To learn more about Ramierz please visit www.joshramirez.com . Ramierz can also be reached at josh@joshramirez.com or 805.455.9066.

