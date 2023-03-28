Sashi Experience Returns After Two Decades with Expansion of a Caribbean Focused Streaming Platform

Sashi Launches a New Mobile App for Culture and Entertainment.

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sashi Entertainment, best known for the Sashi Experience, a world-renowned concert series and experiential festival, is expanding its brand portfolio with a new global streaming service called Sashi Entertainment Network (Sashi). The new mobile and OTT platform offers viewers a unique variety of premier Caribbean-focused content launching in over 176 countries including the U.S. Caribbean, Europe and Canada. At its core, the growing library features content from Caribbean filmmakers, creators, and artists as well as emerging talent. The catalog will also highlight the best moments in Caribbean culture with a variety of curated featured sections for movies, documentaries, music videos, lifestyle and travel.

Sashi Entertainment, Founder and music executive, Horatio Hamilton partnered with entrepreneur and brand architect, Lexi Chow. Both Hamilton and Chow's shared expertise will serve as dual Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "The media industry is experiencing a transformation with deepening demands for a cultural connection. The growth of OTT networks and mobile apps have also increased demand for niche content and the need for a singular place for Caribbean-centric content." – says Chow, Co-Founder.

Sashi is currently available on Apple devices including iPhone and iPad; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices and releasing Android TV™ devices later this year. Sashi will offer a free tier subscription under the AVOD model and SVOD prices have not been revealed.

With an estimated 9.1 million Caribbean people living outside of their native country and a growing number of cultural enthusiasts worldwide, the platform is projected to have over 1.1 million subscribers by the end of 2024. Sashi's curated catalog and original programming continues to grow with authentic content that will in turn fuel subscriber growth, viewership and retention. Sashi aims to keep the diaspora connected to the pulse of the Caribbean.

"Reggae has always been at the helm of Caribbean culture globally and now we can bring a sense of identity across the diaspora. We want to provide a platform that magnifies the beauty, diversity, and inclusivity of our culture." – says Hamilton, Co-Founder.

Sashi has also partnered with veteran filmmaker, director and writer, Cess Silvera (Shottas) for a slate of original content, including three projects that are currently in development. "Sashi is gearing up to revolutionize the entertainment and content space. Creatives like me will have an authentic voice and home where the narrative of our stories will be controlled by us and not some outside source. With several projects in the pipeline, I'm very excited for what the future holds for Sashi as a global player in media and entertainment." – says, Cess Silvera, Filmmaker

Sashi Entertainment LLC is a multi-media company with a portfolio of brands including Sashi Entertainment Network (Sashi), The Sashi Experience and the Caribbean Talent Agency. Sashi Entertainment is a ecosystem of dynamic interconnected platforms across streaming, live events and international location-based entertainment.

Sashi Entertainment Network (Sashi) is an OTT streaming service, a subsidiary of Sashi Entertainment LLC. Sashi is dedicated to championing Caribbean culture by entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Caribbean diaspora. The streaming services spans over 177 countries globally offering on demand content and live event streaming.

