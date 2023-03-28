Revenue Grid Helps Slalom Plug Potential Revenue Leaks

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid is proud to announce that Slalom, a global consulting firm, was able to combat potential revenue leakage and increase revenue generation during challenging economic conditions by implementing Revenue Grid's advanced revenue intelligence platform.

Revenue leakage, or the loss of income that goes unnoticed, is a prevalent issue businesses face. According to a report by MGI, 42% of companies experience revenue leakage. Further research by EY suggests that companies typically lose between 1-5% of their realized EBITA annually due to revenue leakage.

Slalom faced challenges such as limited relationship visibility and a cumbersome scheduling process, which could lead to revenue leaks. However, the implementation of Revenue Grid's revenue intelligence platform addressed these issues. The company gained the visibility and automation necessary to identify and plug potential leaks, turn insights into action, and increase revenue generation.

Slalom implemented automated activity capture, increasing the number of automatically created contacts by more than three times. This has also enabled Slalom to have accurate and complete CRM data, providing comprehensive visibility into relationships and better account planning. As a result, Slalom could build deeper relationships and have more meaningful conversations with contacts, resulting in more revenue-generating opportunities over time.

With this improved data, Slalom could also determine the estimated value for each meeting and quantify the number of meetings needed to achieve sales and revenue goals. However, a cumbersome scheduling process hindered the sales team from setting up enough meetings. Likewise, a lengthy interview scheduling process delayed hiring new employees. But Revenue Grid was able to help here too.

Using Revenue Grid's advanced scheduling capabilities, both the sales team and the hiring team were able to set up meetings efficiently, resulting in an increase in the number of contacts served for the sales team by 150% and over 30% more interviews for the hiring team. These improvements also helped to plug potential revenue leaks.

"With Revenue Grid, we not only fixed leaks in our revenue generation process, but also managed to grow our business despite challenging economic conditions," said Slalom's Global Operations Director, Darren Knapp. "Our team now has more time to serve customers, which has resulted in higher win rates and overall revenue growth."

According to Knapp, Revenue Grid is crucial in fixing existing revenue leaks and preventing future ones. "To adopt a proactive approach against revenue leaks, we must ensure our team follows the right sales process. So, we decided to digitalize our sales coaching with Revenue Signals, AI notifications that guide our team in taking the next best action," he added.

Vlad Voskresensky, Co-Founder and CEO of Revenue Grid, said: "Our revenue intelligence platform empowers companies to pinpoint and solve revenue leaks by giving them a comprehensive view of their revenue generation process. We are proud to have been instrumental in Slalom's efforts to combat revenue leakage and increase revenue generation. Our role in this sustained success is a great satisfaction for us."

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is a revenue intelligence platform that helps businesses identify and prevent revenue leaks at any stage of the revenue generation process. Revenue Grid fights revenue leaks by automatically capturing all relevant sales activities, analyzing data with AI, implementing changes to sales processes with Revenue Signals, and measuring the effectiveness of those changes. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid, thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com.

About Slalom

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 41 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 12,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

