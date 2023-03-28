REIGN Total Body Fuel Launches REIGN Storm into Wellness Energy

Zero Sugar, Plant-Based Energy Blend, Immunity Support, Vitamin-Packed, Clean Energy

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REIGN Total Body Fuel has unveiled a brand-new energy drink set to take the wellness sphere by storm: introducing REIGN STORM.

REIGN Storm is a ZERO SUGAR, low calorie energy drink designed to give those with active lifestyles a guilt-free "better me" energy surge. Offered in a 12oz slim line can, REIGN Storm is packed with a plant-based energy blend that helps accelerate metabolism while providing immunity support through Vitamins A, C and Zinc. It is available in four amazing fruit forward flavors: Valencia Orange, Kiwi Blend, Peach Nectarine, and Harvest Grape.

"REIGN Total Body Fuel has fiercely loyal consumers who love to hit the gym daily, and hit it hard," said REIGN General Manager Kellen Flores. "But we saw a need for those who also want a clean energy boost during their normal active daily routine."

"REIGN Storm is designed for those who like to lead an active and adventurous lifestyle… individuals seeking wellness not only inside the gym — but outside as well."

Each 12oz can of REIGN Storm contains:

200mg of plant-based caffeine packed with B vitamins

Zinc, Vitamin A and C to support immunity

Biotin help support skin and hair health

NO sugar

NO added preservatives sodium benzoate or potassium sorbate

NO artificial flavors

NO artificially sourced colors

NO high fructose corn syrup

… and NO BS claims!

REIGN Storm is available today at local retailers, and national and regional chains.

